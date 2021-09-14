The Live Music Society Names Cat Henry As Executive Director

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – New York-based music philanthropy Live Music Society announced the appointment of Cat Henry as the organization’s new executive director.

Henry, who brings more than two decades of experience to her new role at the Live Music Society, will take up her new duties effective September 15th.

“We are thrilled to have Cat take over as Executive Director and look forward to seeing

Live Music Society grow and flourish under her leadership,” said board member, Nona Hendryx. “Cat understands our core issues, brings years of arts management experience and has built strong relationships within the music community.”

“I am truly honored to take the reins of Live Music Society at such a critical moment for America’s grassroots music venues,” said Henry. “LMS is uniquely positioned to help small venues recover from the pandemic and achieve sustainability for the future. The organization was founded in the belief that music is at the center of what it means to be alive and will continue to advocate for the essential role that live music plays in thriving communities.”

She joins the Live Music Society from Jazz at Lincoln Center where she served as Vice President, Concerts and Touring. In her role at Lincoln Center, she oversaw all of Jazz At Lincoln Center’s performance activity, including the season at the Rose Theater, and The Appel Room, and nightly performances at Dizzy’s Club as well as touring for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.

Since its inception in 2020, LMS has committed to awarding one million dollars per year in grants to venues that promote and preserve the live music experience in intimate settings, where artists of all levels and all genres get their start, connect with their audiences, and maintain their careers as performers.

Individual grants range from $10,000-$50,000. Over an initial two grant rounds, Live Music Society has already awarded grants to thirty-six venues in twenty-nine cities totaling over $1.2 million.