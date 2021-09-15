Wasserman Music Adds Five New Agents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music continued its expansion with the promotion of five new agents, including talent reps Amanda Ilgunas, Paige Maloney and Lauren Marker.

A former Paradigm vet, Amanda Ilgunas as a receptionist at the agency before assuming various roles in Paradigm’s talent, corporate communications and human resources departments. She then joined Paradigm’s partner agency AM Only where she focused on artist development and live touring, first as an agent assistant and then as a coordinator for agent Ben Shprits.

Ilgunas will be based in Wasserman’s San Francisco office, and she represents a client roster that includes Dolla, Charlotte de Witte, DJ Seinfeld, and NALA, among others.

Another member of the Paradigm team, Paige Maloney got her start at Live Nation Philadelphia before she transitioned to Paradigm in 2015, accepting a role as assistant to agent Joe Atamian. At Wasserman, she will be based in Nashville where she represents a roster that includes Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Black Pumas, Brett Dennen, Noah Kahan, Elizabeth Cook, and Katie Pruitt.

Laruen Marker joins Wasserman from WME where she started as Brent Smith’s booking assistant in 2018 and later promoted to agent trainee. She joined Wasserman this summer and will continue to collaborate with Smith in the agency’s Los Angeles offices.

Wasserman also announced the hire of brand partnership agents Edenized Perez and Mallory Smith.

Edenized Perez, who will be based in Wasserman’s Gotham offices, did stints at El Museo Del Barrio, Central Park Summerstage, and Vice Media before she joined AM Only as a receptionist. She then joined Paradigm’s brand partnerships team as an assistant, and later coordinator under agent Anthony DiStasio.

Mallory Smith joined Paradigm in 2019 alongside Chief Marketing Officer Lori Feldman. Her resume also includes marketing and branding roles at Warner Records, where she worked on campaigns for Andra Day, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, IDK, JoJo, Saweetie and Drake’s OVO Sound, among others.

Along with the fistful of new agents, Wasserman also expanded their tour marketing team with the hire of two new directors – Stephanie Gherini and Mika Posecion.

Before joining Team Wass, Posecion toiled for the past five years at WME, most recently serving as an agent in the company Global Tour Marketing division. Prior to WME, she founded artist development and management company, 91 Projects, where she managed DJ and producer Mikael Wills. She began her career at Spin Artist Agency where she handled artist relations, creative, marketing and promotions. While at Wasserman, she will be based in L.A.

Stephanie Gherini joins Wasserman Music from Live Nation, where she handled tour marketing for the promoter’s touring division. While at Live Nation, she oversaw marketing for national tours by a list of artists that include Halsey, The Lonely Island, AJR, Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage, Deftones, and Daniel Caesar.

Gherani will be based in Nashville.

“We take great pride in developing strong careers for our colleagues, as well as for our clients,” said Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive Lee Anderson. “Amanda, Paige, Lauren, Edenized and Mallory have grown into outstanding professionals, and we’re honored to welcome them to our agent team. The addition of Stephanie and Mika to our exceptional tour marketing team represents a big step forward in Wasserman’s ability to empower and guide our clients’ touring careers.”