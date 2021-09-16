NITO Joins The Code Red Climate Push

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On September 22nd, a group of major artists, celebrities and influencers, backed by a coalition of tens of millions of fans plan to launch a major social media action to call on the United States Congress to support the climate provisions in President Biden’s sweeping “Build Back Better” infrastructure initiative.

Artists and influencers agreeing to participate so far include Billie Eilish, Finneas, Maroon 5, Jon Batiste, Chuck D, Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, GROUPLOVE, Huey Lewis and The News, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Franti, Melissa Etheridge, Norman and Lyn Lear, Wilco, Kurtis Blow, Dead & Company, Guster, Alec Benjamin, Deepak Chopra, Poo Bear, Nabil Elderkin, The Audibles, Jarina De Marco, Estereoromance, The Brook and the Bluff, Hesta Prynn, and many others.

Additionally, the National Independent Talent Organization has thrown its support behind the effort and is urging its members to participate, as are talent agency Wasserman and a large number of other artist managers and agents.

On the day of the protest, participating individuals and organizations post a distinctive graphic showing a giant red exclamation point, alternating with scenes of extreme weather, with alternating hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress.

The graphic will include a link to a landing page, where constituents can email their representatives pressing for the largest climate protection bill in American history.

The legislation is expected to come up for a vote on September 27th and includes provisions designed to shift America from fossil fuels to deriving 80% of its electricity from carbon-neutral sources by 2030.

The proposed legislation also contains major tax incentives for solar, wind, energy-efficiency, a smart grid, electric cars, charging stations, geothermal and batteries, while cutting subsidies for fossil fuels and will focus investment on the communities most heavily affected by environmental injustice.

The group organizing this effort includes: Adam Gardner and Tanner Watt of environmental music nonprofit REVERB; Rick Farman, Co-Founder of Superfly and the Bonnaroo and Outside Lands music festivals; musician Annie Farman, board member of the Plastic Pollution Coalition; Lori Lodes and John Podesta of Climate Power; Tom Chauncey, Founder & CEO of Partisan Arts; climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, Chief Scientist for the Nature Conservancy and founding member of Science Moms; David Fenton, Founder of Fenton: The Social Change Agency; entertainment attorney Jacqueline Sabec, partner at King, Holmes, Paterno and Soriano LLP: Joe Killian, Killian and Company and Global Citizen, whose September 25th international, televised event will also feature the #CodeRed action. The #CodeRed campaign creative and identity was created by the Potential Energy Coalition, a nonpartisan group shifting the narrative on climate change.