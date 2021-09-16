Roberto Carlos Braga II, Son Of The Legendary Brazillian Performer, Dead At 52

SÃO PAULO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Roberto Carlos Braga II, music producer, journalist, and the son of legendary Brazilian recording artist Roberto Carlos, has died. He was 52.

According to a statement from a publicist representing the family, Braga, who was better known as Dudu Braga, died in São Paulo on September 8th after a battle against cancer of the peritoneum, which is the membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall.

Braga, who was born with glaucoma, and eventually lost his sight at the age of 23, served as the announcer of the radio program “As Canções Que Voçe Fez Para Mim” as well as a television presenter, hosting shows on Brazilian television such as TV Cultura and TV Gazeta.

In 2019, Braga was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which then spread to his peritoneum. Although he underwent an aggressive series of hospitalizations for chemotherapy and surgery, the treatment plan ultimately proved unsuccessful.

“Dudu, for us, you are unforgettable and irreplaceable. We’ll see each other soon!” Carlos said in a statement following his son’s passing.