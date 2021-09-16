The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: The Fat Rat

The Fat Rat is the king of gaming music. He’s got over 5.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 2 billion streams on YouTube and Spotify. Find out how a musician from a small city in Germany conquered the music business, going from Berlin to America and ultimately back again, signing to Universal and then leaving, finding he makes more money independently and can do whatever he chooses artistically. Want to know how to make it today? LISTEN!

