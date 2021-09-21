The Superdome Catches Fire

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, with smoke and visible flames shooting from the edge of the iconic stadium’s roof.

According to NOLA.com, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a three-alarm blaze at the stadium shortly before 1PM and quickly brought the blaze under control.

Doug Thornton, vice president of ASM Global, who manage the Superdome, told NOLA that the fire occurred in a ‘gutter tub’ which encircles the base of the roof.

According to Thornton, they were still addressing the extent of the damage, but he said the fire did not initially appear to have compromised the integrity of the structure.

Multiple images and videos of the blaze were quickly shared on social media on Tuesday.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze but maintenance, including pressure washing of the roof was underway at the stadium earlier this week ahead of plans to paint the dome, NOLA reported.

The next event scheduled for the Superdome is a home game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants on October 3rd.