R. Kelly Found Guilty On Nine Federal Charges, Including Racketeering, May Face Life In Prison

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, jurors found R&B singer R. Kelly guilty of a raft of federal crimes, including racketeering and multiple violations of the Mann Act, a prohibition in interstate sexual trafficking.

According to the New York Times, Kelly was convicted on nine charges, including 1 count of racketeering, predicated on 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking charges, as well as eight violations of the Mann Act.

Th jury of seven men and five women convicted Kelly announced a guilty verdict on the complex case after just two days of deliberation.

The case, which was tried in the Eastern District of New York is one of several similar cases that are currently making their way through courts in Illinois and Minnesota and comes 13 years after his 2008 acquittal on child pornography charges.

Following the verdict, the New York Times reported that Kelly’s attorney addressed reporters outside of the courthouse, stating: “Of course we are disappointed in the verdict. I am even more disappointed in the prosecution for bringing this case,” which he characterized as full of inconsistencies.

R. Kelly’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2022, and he could face the rest of his life behind bars.