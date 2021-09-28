Reliant Launches A New Jazz Division With Fred Hansen At The Helm

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Reliant Talent Agency announced the launch of a brand new jazz division to be helmed by veteran talent exec Fred Hansen.

In his new role at Reliant Hansen will focus on expanding Reliant’s business and long-term growth through strategic bookings at Festivals, PACS, theaters, and clubs worldwide.

At launch, Reliant’s jazz roster includes Take 6, Jeff Lorber & Norman Brown, established headliners Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair, Jonathan Butler, Kirk Whalum, Peter White, Rick Braun & Richard Elliot, as well as Average White Band, who are marking their 50th anniversary this year,

The agency is also expanding its reach with its next-generation stars Grace Kelly, Lindsey Webster, and Vincent Ingala.

Hansen, who is based in New York, brings nearly 4 decades of experience as an agent to his new role. Before joining Reliant, he worked at APA, CEG, Artists & Audience, and Pyramid Entertainment, among other agencies.

“I am excited to be working with the team of professionals at Reliant and focus on connecting our artists with their loyal and passionate fans,” comments Hansen. “In addition to traditional venues, the jazz market has seen tremendous growth in destination festivals, cruises, and artist-curated events.”