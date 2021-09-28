TMZ: Cosby Thinks R. Kelly Was ‘Railroaded’ In Court

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In what should be a shock to no one at this point, Celebrity news site TMZ is reporting that Bill Cosby thinks disgraced R&B icon and convicted child sexual predator R. Kelly was unfairly treated by the legal system.

According to TMZ, Andrew Wyatt, a rep for Cosby, said his client believes that Kelly was ‘railroaded’ in court.

On Monday, Kelly was found guilty on nine federal counts, including a racketeering charge with 14 underlying predicates, including kidnapping, forced labor and sex trafficking, as well as 8 violations of the Mann Act, the federal prohibition on interstate sex trafficking.

Kelly is due in court for a sentencing hearing in May and faces 10 years to life in prison on the charges.

However, according to Wyatt, Cosby thinks Kelly will have his conviction overturned on appeal. Wyatt told TMZ that Cosby believes Kelly’s conviction will be overturned on appeal before sentencing begins, which is how Cosby himself was sprung from prison following his own sexual assault conviction.