Brooklyn Made Presents Debuts A New 500-Capacity Venue

(CelebrityAccess) — Concert promoter Brooklyn Made Presents announced the debut of their brand-new Brooklyn Made concert venue, with sold-out performance on Thursday night by the singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy.

“This venue is truly the headquarters for Brooklyn Made Presents,” stated BMP President and CEO Anthony Makes.

“Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with Brooklyn Made. The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we’ve ever seen and we know – every single artist and fan that comes here – is going to be blown away by the experience,” Makes added.

The 500-capacity venue, located in the heart of Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, features state of the art production, including a lighting system designed by Jeremy Roth (Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mazzy Star) and sound by D&B Audiotechnik, including the Soundscape 3D object-mixing and room emulation platform.

The concert space is also connected to Connie’s, an adjacent saloon featuring a horseshoe-shaped bar and a pool table, providing a space for fans to relax before and after shows.

Additionally, a cafe called Standing Room will open adjacent to Brooklyn Made, offering coffee, pastries and breakfast in the morning, followed by cocktails, wine and tapas in the afternoons and evenings.

Brooklyn Made plans to hit the ground running with the new venue and upcoming shows announced include Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (10/4-5), Nathaniel Rateliff (10/17), Band of Horses (10/18-20), Jesse Malin (10/23), The Mountain Goats (10/25-27), The Budos Band (10/29-30), Whitney (11/2-4), and The Wallflowers (11/10), among others.