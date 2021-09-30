The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Artist Group International CEO Dennis Arfa

Dennis Arfa is CEO of Artist Group International where he is the agent for Billy Joel, Metallica, Def Leppard and many more. Arfa is a student of the game who knows where all the dollars in a deal are buried. We cover everything from the role of the agent in the world of overall touring deals to the duties of an agent to the evolution of Arfa’s company and his career. This is a must listen for those interested in the touring business, it includes up to date information you’ll want to know!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4MqsN1qGpUdYHx5OCLJU5I?si=pUyLN9eFTRiOH6brKvheVg&dl_branch=1

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast