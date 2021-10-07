The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: John Sebastian

The Lovin’ Spoonful, need I say more? From Mugwumps to Woodstock to “Kotter,” this is an in-depth exploration of John’s life, who he is and how he made it. From Greenwich Village to the “Ed Sullivan Show” to the world!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4kuoHPnSFojAGqNyuMjazg?si=a0JA4y_qTkKJ1tzmoElg1A&dl_branch=1

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast