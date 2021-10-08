Adrian Ciepichał To Helm WMG Regional Office In Poland

WARSAW, Poland (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music continued their shakeup of the leadership of their international operations with the appointment of Adrian Ciepichał as Managing Director of Warner Music Poland.

In his new role with Warner, Ciepichał steps into the role vacated by Kinga Siennicka, who left the company earlier this year and will report to Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

“It’s a great privilege to lead the talented team at Warner Music Poland. We’ve got a growing local roster, which I hope to strengthen in the years ahead, and a strong track record of introducing great artists from around the world to Polish music fans. There’s still so much untapped potential in the Polish music market as we continue our digital transition, it’s a truly exciting time to be in our business,” Ciepichał said of his new role at WMG.

He joins the company from e-Muzyka, the largest digital music aggregator in Poland but his previous music facing roles include stints as Head of Digital at Warner Music Poland, and the digital music service TIDAL, where he served as General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe.

In 2018, he was appointed CEO of e-Muzyka, where he launched a local music streaming service, and struck deals with international DSPs.