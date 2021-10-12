Obit
Breaking News Industry News Obituaries

Arts & Industry Founder Mick Griffiths Dies

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
44 0

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted music agent Mick Griffiths, founder of the live music booking agency Arts & Industry, has died.

A veteran agent, Griffiths spent more than three decades at Asgard before launching his own agency, Arts & Industry in 2010.

During his career, Griffiths worked with numerous artists, including Mogwai, The Go! Team, Joanna Newsom, Julian Cope, and Ocean Colour Scene, among others.

Following the news of his passing, numerous friends and colleagues paid tribute via social media.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post