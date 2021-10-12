Arts & Industry Founder Mick Griffiths Dies

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted music agent Mick Griffiths, founder of the live music booking agency Arts & Industry, has died.

A veteran agent, Griffiths spent more than three decades at Asgard before launching his own agency, Arts & Industry in 2010.

During his career, Griffiths worked with numerous artists, including Mogwai, The Go! Team, Joanna Newsom, Julian Cope, and Ocean Colour Scene, among others.

Following the news of his passing, numerous friends and colleagues paid tribute via social media.

Gutted to hear our live booking agent Mick Griffiths has passed away. Mick was with us from the very beginning and such a genuine lover of music. RIP Mick. — the go! team (@the_go_team) October 12, 2021