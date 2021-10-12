Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage To Confront Hecklers

RENO, NV (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Tim McGraw jumped off stage to confront hecklers during a performance in Reno on Sunday, appearing to challenge some fans to a fight before seemingly having them removed from the venue.

In a video of the incident obtained by TMZ, McGraw is performing his hit “Just to See You Smile” at Nugget Event Center in Reno when members of the audience reportedly began to criticize him for forgetting some of the song’s lyrics.

In the video, McGraw stops mid-performance to jump into the crowd to confront the hecklers, motioning them to come towards him. Venue security responded quickly and can be seen walking two fans out of the show.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, McGraw asked the alleged hecklers why they were harassing him and suggested that if they don’t like the performance, they could leave, before the confrontation began.

After the outburst, he returned to stage to continue the show, telling the audience that he had spent the last 48 hours on the set of “1883” a prequel to the movie “Yellowstone” and suggesting that was why he was forgetting lyrics.

Fortunately for McGraw, he has a bit of a break with his next scheduled performance set for November 14th.