Andrea Bocelli Signs A Comprehensive Deal With UMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli has signed an exclusive and expanded global recording agreement with label giant Universal Music Group.

The long-term multi-album partnership will see Bocelli sign directly with UMG for the first time after collaborating with the label group on numerous projects for more than a quarter century. The deal also includes a series of recorded music and audiovisual projects as well as branding services, synchronization, and music-related merchandising.

Working closely with Andrea Bocelli and his management team at Almud and Maverick, UMG will leverage its international reach, marketing expertise and promotional support to help bring Bocelli’s new releases to a wider global audience.

With an impressive career that straddles both opera and pop, Bocelli has sold more than 90 million albums and generated more than five billion streams over the course of his career.

“It is an exciting novelty, but also the confirmation of our solid and well-established collaborative relationship over the years. Fully joining the artist stable of the largest record company in the world is the culmination of a dream, but it is also a bit like returning home, because in UMG I have always found that family dimension that is ideal, even in the artistic field, to give the best of oneself … This agreement represents a great honor for me, for Veronica, and perhaps even a little for all of Italy, which through my songs I will continue to celebrate with the world. With gratitude, I celebrate this new adventure, full of ideas, new projects and of course music,” said Bocelli.

“Together with Veronica Bocelli, Maverick and Almud, I’m proud to start this landmark chapter for Maestro Andrea Bocelli, the most important classical voice of our generation. This unprecedented partnership has evolved from our deep-rooted relationship with the UMG family, building on the defining recording and live global successes that Andrea Bocelli has achieved throughout his career. We are united by our collective ambition and look forward to this new chapter and the iconic moments that Maestro Bocelli will undoubtedly create,” added Maverick’s Scott Rodger.

“For over two decades, I have had the privilege to work closely with Andrea. To expand and extend our long-term partnership with Andrea—an artist in the truest sense who is nothing less than a cultural icon—is a thrilling moment for me and for our teams around the world. We look forward to putting the global organization to work on Andrea’s behalf, ensuring his new-music and brilliant catalog are enjoyed by his millions of fans and discovered by millions more,” said UMG Chairman and CEO Lucien Grainge.