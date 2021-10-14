The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer Gary Katz

Gary Katz produced every Steely Dan album from “Can’t Buy a Thrill” to “Gaucho” as well as Donald Fagen’s “Nightfly.” Listen as we chart Gary’s career from Brooklyn to Hollywood, from Bobby Darin to Warner Brothers, with ABC/Dunhill in between. I guarantee you’ll learn something about Steely Dan you didn’t know!

