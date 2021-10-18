Angela Barkan And Cyndi Lynot Promoted To SVPs Of Marketing At BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — BMG Rights Management announced the promotion of two of its frontline recorded music execs – Angela Barkan and Cyndi Lynott – to senior leadership roles at the company.

Barkan, who is based in New York, has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In her new role, Barkin will marketing efforts of BMG’s Frontline Recorded repertoire, reporting to Jason Hradil, EVP, Recorded Music, New York.

Barkan, who joined BMG in 2018, previously served as VP, Marketing at S-Curve Record, where she contributed to campaigns for clients such as Leslie Odom Jr., R&B legends The O’Jays, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, and alt-rock group AJR, among others.

Currently, Barkan is overseeing the campaign for Duran Duran forthcoming album Future Past as well as overseeing the launch of new music from Bryan Adams and Kelis.

Based in Los Angeles, Cyndi Lynott has also been named Senior Vice President of Marketing. In her new role, her portfolio at BMG will expand to include marketing for BMG’s Frontline Recorded pop and rock repertoire operations in Los Angeles. She will continue to report to Dan Gill, EVP, Recorded Music, Los Angeles.

Like Barkan, she joined BMG in 2018 and previously served as VP of marketing for projects for releases from established artists such as Jason Mraz, Avril Lavigne, Zac Brown Band, Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling, as well as newcomers such as Curtis Waters.

She’s currently focused on upcoming releases from recent signings BMG 5 Seconds of Summer, Monsta X, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, among others.