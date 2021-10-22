Swedish Rapper Einar Killed In Shooting

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Popular 19-year-old Swedish rapper Einar, one of the country’s most popular recording artists, was shot and killed in Stockholm late Thursday night.

According to the AFP, a police spokesperson said Einar was shot several times outside of a Stockholm apartment on Thursday evening y an unknown assailant.

Einar, whose real name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, was treated at the scene by medical responders but died of his injuries.

An investigation into the killing is underway.

“We are actively working to figure out why it happened and who can be behind it,” police spokeswoman Towe Hagg told AFP.

Einer, whose music often detailed live in the criminal underworld, was popular in Sweden with multiple number 1 hits on the Swedish charts.

The shooting wasn’t’ Einar’s first time being victimized by crime. In 2020, he was kidnapped by gang members in a plot hatched by rival rapper Yasin.

During the kidnapping, Einar was held at gunpoint for several hours, photographed and robbed of jewelry worth more than $60,000.

Yasin was later sentenced to ten months in prison for the kidnapping.

Einar was scheduled to testify against Yasin and the gang behind the kidnapping in a Swedish court next week.