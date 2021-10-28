Karen Kwak Named EVP, Head Of A&R At Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced the appointment of veteran music exec Karen Kwak as label’s new Executive Vice President and Head of Artists and Repertoire.

In her new role, Kwak will oversee Warner’s A&R, collaborating with the label’s existing team, starting on November 1st. She will be based in the company’s Los Angeles offices, and report to Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Kwak most recently led her own company, KK Consulting, working with labels such as RCA, Epic, and Three Six Zero. Before she launched KK Consulting in 2016, she spent more than a decade at Universal Music Group, ending up as the label group’s EVP, A&R, U.S. Recorded Music and servicing all of Universal’s labels.

Previously, she served as Head of A&R at UMG’s Island Def Jam Music Group, which she joined in 2004 as SVP, A&R Operations.

“Throughout her stellar career, Karen has been the force behind countless hit records and chart-topping artists. Her great ears, deep knowledge of all facets of A&R, and invaluable relationships across the industry make her a fantastic addition to our senior management team. With Steve Carless also joining us shortly, we have brilliant A&R leadership in place to take us into the future. Tom Corson and I are thrilled to welcome Karen to the family,” Aaron Bay-Schuck said.

“This is my first post at a WMG company, and I’m incredibly excited to become part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking label. Aaron has assembled a phenomenal A&R team, who are signing and nurturing a fantastic array of amazing, leading-edge talent. I’m looking forward to working with the entire Warner Records family, and I want to thank Aaron and Tom for this wonderful opportunity to help shape the future of one of our industry’s iconic companies,” Kwak added.