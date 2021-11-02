Mictic To Launch Augmented Reality Instrument Line with $2.5M help from Moby, PTK

(Hypebot) — Mictic has announced a new $2.5M investment from Moby and PTK Capital for its wearable device that turns thin air into a variety of musical instruments.

Set for a November 26th release, the user dons a pair of wristbands with sensors that map their movements and translate them via Bluetooth into music on a smartphone. Think of it as a functional air guitar, or piano, or… that actually creates music. [Watch the video below.]

Mictic allows the user, no matter what their experience level playing music, to immediately play guitar, piano, drums, cello, turntables, and to create music using Mictic’s soundscapes such as Rock, Hip Hop, EDM, Latin, and more.

It is easy to start using, but also has the capability to challenge seasoned musicians and be incorporated into major stage shows., according to Mictic. New instruments and soundscapes will be downloadable monthly.

Switzerland-based Mictic enlisted the help of the University of Zurich, Applied Sciences to perfect its spatial mapping and the precision of its drum effects.

