The Nashville Comedy Fest Announces Its Initial Lineup For 2022

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville Comedy Festival announced plans to return for 2022 with a lineup that includes a mix of local and national talent.

Set for April 18-24, the comedy festival will take place in some of Nashville’s most recognized venues, including Bridgestone Arena, Zanies Comedy Club, and the Opry House.

The festivities kick off con April 18th when Zanies hosts the festival staple New Material Monday, where a lineup of local and national comedians test out new material.

On April 20th, local comedian Joshua Black will host the Music City Roast Battle, as comedians trade humorous barbs until they are the last man, or woman standing.

On April 21, Bret “The Machine” Kreischer will perform his unique, shirtless brand of comedy at the Opry House, followed by a pair of already sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium on April 22nd as part of his Berty Boy Relapse Tour.

Bill Burr is also lined up to take the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as part of his own Slight Return Tour on April 22nd, while Janeane Garofalo and Shane Gillis and Friends will perform back-to-back shows at Zanies on the same night.

The following day, Zanies will host the Brunch of Laughs before Taylor Tomlinson takes the stage at the Ryman Auditorium as part of her first-ever theater tour, Deal With It.

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at nashcomedyfest.com.