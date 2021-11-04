New CelebrityAccess Feature: Filter Specific Cities From Venue Search Results

CelebrityAccess is proud to announce the addition of a new feature to our already comprehensive venue search tool.

Users can now filter out specific cities from venue search results, making tools such as the radius search, which allows users to search for venues near a specific zip code, even more convenient.

The new search feature, which was suggested by one of our customers, is already live for CelebrityAccess subscribers and can be found in the search venues section of search and connect.

The new feature is the first in many site upgrades that are planned for the near future.

Check out how CelebrityAccess might benefit your business here: https://celebrityaccess.com/get-access-now/