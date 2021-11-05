Toronto’s History To Officially Open On November 7th

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – History, the new Toronto concert and live entertainment venue developed by Live Nation and Canadian recording artist Drake, announced it will officially open its doors to the public on November 7th.

Now that pandemic-related restrictions around general admission capacity were lifted for Toronto last week, History will make its debut with a concert by the American indie-pop band Bleachers.

Located at 1663 Queen Street East in Toronto’s Beaches neighborhood, the 2,500-capacity concert hall will feature state-of-the-art audiovisual system and a purposely designed ‘intimate feel’ despite its size. Once its up and running, Live Nation anticipates hosting about 200 events a year at History, the company said.

“We are thrilled to bring History to life in Toronto with live entertainment that we know will elevate the city’s concert-going experience,” said Riley O’Connor, Chairman, Live Nation Canada. “We can’t wait for both fans and artists alike to experience our newest destination music venue.”

History Concert Lineup

Sunday, November 7 – Bleachers

Friday, November 12 – Deadbeats with Zeds Dead and Guests

Saturday, November 13 – Deadbeats with Zeds Dead and Guests

Tuesday, November 16 – Jack Harlow Crème de la Crème Tour with Babyface Ray and Mavi

Thursday, November 18 – Teyana Taylor: The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour

Wednesday, November 24 – CHVRCHES

Saturday, December 4 – Big Wreck & Monster Truck

Wednesday, December 8 – INDIE88’s 8th Birthday Party with Glorious Sons & JJ Wilde

Thursday, December 9 – July Talk: Live At Last

Friday, December 10 – July Talk: Live At Last

Sunday, December 12 – Silverstein: 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Friday, December 17 – USS – Final Freakquency Tour

Saturday, December 18 – USS – Final Freakquency Tour

Wednesday, December 22 – BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory Tour

Tuesday, December 28 – Duke Dumont

Wednesday, December 29 – Kaytranada – Autumn ’21 Tour

Thursday, December 30 – Kaytranada – Autumn ’21 Tour

Thursday, January 20 – WizKid: Made In Lagos Tour

Friday, January 21 – WizKid: Made In Lagos Tour