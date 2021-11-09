Travis Scott Drops Out Of Days N’ Vegas, Faces Calls To Be Removed From The Lineup Of Other Events

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) — After the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival that resulted in the deaths of at least 8 people, rapper and festival curator Travis Scott has pulled out of the Days N Vegas festival this weekend.

As first reported by Variety, Scott will no longer perform as one of the headliners of the event and Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that Post Malone is now lined up to perform as a headliner on Saturday night.

Scott is facing numerous lawsuits in the wake of Astroworld, as well as criticism over the handling of the mass casualty incident that left 8 people dead and dozens more injured.

As well, numerous online petitions have been launched, urging concert promoters to remove Scott from the lineups of other events, including next year’s Coachella, noting his history of crowd dangerous incitement at past events.

“[Scott’s] deliberate recklessness and disregard for safety by encouraging rowdy crowds to rage and rush the security lines is an endangerment to all attendees, and he should be held accountable for his actions,” the petition on Change.org said.