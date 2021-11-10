Melissa Etheridge Cancels Concert After Crew Member Becomes Ill

ORANGE PARK, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Melissa Etheridge canceled a performance at the Thrasher Horn Center in Orange Park, Florida, after a crew member on her current tour tested was reported to be ill.

In a statement sent to fans on Wednesday, Etheridge said: “Thank you so much for sticking with us given all the rescheduling of my show in Orange Park, but unfortunately, due to a sick crew member, we’re cancelling the show this evening.”

“I and the band have all tested negative but out of an abundance of caution, we do not want to put anyone else at risk. Full refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.”

Etheridge is scheduled to be the marquee performer on a concert cruise which is scheduled to set sail from Miami on November 12th.

The cruise, which also features Nancy Wilson, Shawn Colvin, KT Tunstall, Linday Ell, and Celisse, among others, is still listed as taking place.

Reps from the cruise did not respond to a request for comment.