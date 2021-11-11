Spotify Adds Artist, Genre, City Charts, New Promo Cards

(Hypebot) — Spotify has expanded its chart offering and created a new Charts destination website to showcase them all.

In addition to the usual song, album, viral, country, and global charts, Spotify has added Artist, Genre, and 200 City & Local charts along with more data, credits, and a new Spotify For Artists Promo Card to help artists promote their chart position.

What’s New

The new Spotify Charts site includes:

• Genre Charts: Every week, Spotify’s charts generate the top 200 songs across 17 genres including niches like Blues and Folk, categorizing songs based on context from user playlists and editorial feedback

• Artist Charts: Artist charts look across their entire catalog. Every Friday, the top 200 artists are updated globally and across the top 65 markets.

• City & Local Pulse Charts: Spotify city charts tap into the music that is popular among listeners in over 200 top cities. “Local Pulse charts go a step further by looking at each track’s popularity among listeners in each city compared to its popularity around the world to show off the distinct taste of local listeners.”

• Chart Data & Songwriter/Producer Credits: Now artists can see chart entry dates, peak positions, and streaks from the expanded view. Songwriter and producer credit are visible when you click “more.”

• Promo Cards: New shareable Promo Cards accompany any chart position on the site that are available to artists or fans.

See all the charts here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.