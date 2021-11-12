The Netherlands Re-Enters Lockdown Amid Record-Breaking COVID-19 Surge

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Residents, and business owners in the Netherlands are facing the prospect of renewed lockdowns amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe.

In a televised address, the nation’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that restrictions will be revived for at least three weeks.

“Tonight, we are bringing a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching measures. The virus is everywhere and needs to be combated everywhere,” Rutte said during his televised address.

The restrictions include closing non-essential businesses early and re-imposing social distancing measures.

Additionally, the government is also reviewing ways to expand their coronavirus entry pass system, restricting entry at public establishments such as restaurants and music venues to the vaccinated, or to those who have recovered from an infection.

The measures under consideration include an expansion of the vaccine mandate to employees and to allow businesses in other sectors to require vaccination from employees and guests as well.

However, such mandates have become a politically divisive issue in the Netherlands and would require parliamentary approval.

The Netherlands, like much of Europe, has become a hotspot for the spread of COVID-19. The nation recorded 16,000 new infections on Friday, its highest rate since the pandemic began almost 2 years ago.