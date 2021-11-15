UBS Arena To Open On November 19th

(CelebrityAccess) — UBS Arena, the new sports and entertainment venue located at Belmont Park racecourse, will officially open its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 19th.

Located at the border of Queens and Nassau County, New York, the $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon.

When it opens, the 19,000 arena will serve as home ice for the Islanders, and will host 150 major events, including concerts and live entertainment, annually.

As part of the arena’s opening, Harry Styles is lined up to play the new arena’s first concert when he takes the stage on Sunday, November 28 for the final show of his 2021 Love On Tour.

As well, Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, New York Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky, UBS Arena President Commercial Business Operations Tom Pistore, UBS Arena President Arena Operations Hank Abate and Tom Naratil, President Americas, UBS, will be on hand at the New York Stock Exchange on November 29th to ring the famed opening bell, marking the start of the day’s trading.

In addition, as part of the opening month festivities, the Islanders are lined up to play three additional games at their new home, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 21; the New York Rangers on Nov. 24; and against the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 26th.

Oak View Group, UBS and the Islanders will also give back to the communities and volunteers will provide 200 underserved local families with full and ready to heat Thanksgiving meals.