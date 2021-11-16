Opry Entertainment Announces Opry NextStage Live In Concert Livestream With Twitch

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Opry Entertainment Group and livestreaming platform Twitch have partnered to provide a free livestream for the inaugural Opry NextStage Live In Concert, a Grand Ole Opry-style showcase featuring a selection of rising country music stars.

Hosted by 2019 Opry NextStage artist Tenille Townes, the showcase concert will feature live performances by 2021 Opry NextStage artists, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Niko Moon, Jameson Rodgers, Hailey Whitters and Lainey Wilson, and also include special performances by Opry NextStage alumni and hosts, Townes and Denning.

The livestream will also feature exclusive, backstage artist interviews hosted by Travis Denning as well as opportunities to allow fans to engage in real time with participating artists.

Opry NextStage Live In Concert will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House on Nov. 21 and will be available to stream on the Opry’s official Twitch channel.

“For nearly a century, the Opry has built a rich history of connecting fans to the artists they love,” said Jordan Pettit, Opry Entertainment Director of Artist Relations & Programming Strategy. “We are thrilled to partner with Twitch to create this special opportunity to share these rising stars with a broader audience for a one-of-a-kind interactive experience.”

Opry Entertainment’s artist development program Opry NextStage debuted in 2019 with Riley Green and Tegan Marie as part of its inaugural class in addition to Denning and Townes.