The Marshall Tucker Band Announces 50th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band announced plans to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a major North American tour.
MTB’s 50th Anniversary Tour will kick off at Dosey Doe in Woodlands, Texas on January 12th, and include more than 30 scheduled stops with shows in Clearwater, Fla., Atlanta, Ga., Nashville, Tenn., Detroit, Mich., Chicago, Ill., New York, N.Y., Pittsburgh, Pa., Washington D.C., Phoenix, Ariz. and more.
The tour is scheduled to wrap at the IP Casino in Biloxi, Miss. on April 8th. A second leg of the tour will be announced in the coming weeks, we’ve been reliably told.
“Our special songs, guided by the lyrics of Toy Caldwell, have given us a deep emotional connection with our fans and friends,” said founding MTB member Doug Gray. “We love you all and can’t wait to see you on the road in 2022.”
Dave Mason and the Kentucky Headhunters have signed on to join the legendary group on select live concert dates. Additional support acts on select dates include The Outlaws, Firefall with Bertie Higgens.
“I’m really looking forward to joining the 50th anniversary celebration of this extraordinary band,” says Mason. “I’ve been waiting to get back on the road, and this is quite the opportunity to bring great music to everybody, everywhere.”
The Marshall Tucker Band “50th Anniversary Tour” Schedule:
Jan. 12 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe
Jan. 14 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center
Jan. 15 – Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberge Casino
Jan. 21 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jan. 22 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald Tucker Auditorium
Jan. 26 – Okeechobee, FL – Seminole Hard Rock
Jan. 27 – Immokalee, FL – Seminole Hard Rock
Jan. 29 – Miami, FL – Magic City Casino
Feb. 3 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Feb. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
Feb. 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theater
Feb. 11 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino
Feb. 12 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
Feb. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Feb. 18 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rivers Casino
Feb. 20 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Hall
Feb. 23 – Torrington, CT – Warner Theatre
Feb. 25 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Feb. 26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s Casino
March 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre
March 4 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park
March 5 – Anderson, IN – Hoosier Park
March 9 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre
March 10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater
March 11 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre
March 12 – Cherokee, NC – Cherokee Casino
March 17 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
March 19 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
March 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
March 25 – Eureka Springs, AR – The Auditorium
March 26 – Roland, OK – Cherokee Casino Roland
March 27 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall
April 8 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino