The Marshall Tucker Band Announces 50th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band announced plans to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a major North American tour.

MTB’s 50th Anniversary Tour will kick off at Dosey Doe in Woodlands, Texas on January 12th, and include more than 30 scheduled stops with shows in Clearwater, Fla., Atlanta, Ga., Nashville, Tenn., Detroit, Mich., Chicago, Ill., New York, N.Y., Pittsburgh, Pa., Washington D.C., Phoenix, Ariz. and more.

The tour is scheduled to wrap at the IP Casino in Biloxi, Miss. on April 8th. A second leg of the tour will be announced in the coming weeks, we’ve been reliably told.

“Our special songs, guided by the lyrics of Toy Caldwell, have given us a deep emotional connection with our fans and friends,” said founding MTB member Doug Gray. “We love you all and can’t wait to see you on the road in 2022.”

Dave Mason and the Kentucky Headhunters have signed on to join the legendary group on select live concert dates. Additional support acts on select dates include The Outlaws, Firefall with Bertie Higgens.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the 50th anniversary celebration of this extraordinary band,” says Mason. “I’ve been waiting to get back on the road, and this is quite the opportunity to bring great music to everybody, everywhere.”

The Marshall Tucker Band “50th Anniversary Tour” Schedule:

Jan. 12 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe

Jan. 14 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

Jan. 15 – Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberge Casino

Jan. 21 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 22 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald Tucker Auditorium

Jan. 26 – Okeechobee, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

Jan. 27 – Immokalee, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

Jan. 29 – Miami, FL – Magic City Casino

Feb. 3 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Feb. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

Feb. 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theater

Feb. 11 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino

Feb. 12 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

Feb. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Feb. 18 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rivers Casino

Feb. 20 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Hall

Feb. 23 – Torrington, CT – Warner Theatre

Feb. 25 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s Casino

March 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

March 4 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park

March 5 – Anderson, IN – Hoosier Park

March 9 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

March 10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater

March 11 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre

March 12 – Cherokee, NC – Cherokee Casino

March 17 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

March 19 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

March 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

March 25 – Eureka Springs, AR – The Auditorium

March 26 – Roland, OK – Cherokee Casino Roland

March 27 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

April 8 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino