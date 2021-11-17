Midemlab Names Best In Music Tech Winners 2021

(Hypebot) — The Winners of the Midemlab music tech startup competition were named yesterday at this year’s Midem Digital online convention.

The 20 finalists to present their projects at this year’s Midem were selected from a total of 203 submissions from 34 countries.

The demo of Live Music Experiences winner Anything World which makes metaverse-ready original 3D animation available to all artists was particularly impressive.

Global music conference Midem is free and online running thru Friday this week with an impressive lineup of speakers, panels, and networking opportunities.

Midemlab 2021 Winners

Music Creation & Education

Infinite Album (USA) – copyright-free, AI-powered, custom game soundtracks for livestream gamers.

Music Distribution & Discovery

Rippla (UK) – a social platform allowing fan communities to connect around their passion for specific artists.

Music Marketing & Data Analytics

Rightsholder (USA) – a solution that creates insanely simple tools to facilitate sync music licensing.

Live Music Experiences

Anything World (UK) – a platform where everyone can create their wildest 3D dreams.

“Congratulations to all of the 2021 Midemlab winners. I’d also like to particularly thank our sponsors, Sacem and LyricFind, the jury members, the partners, and everyone involved in the success of the competition,” Midem Director, Alexandre Deniot. “The quality of the selected start-ups and the engagement of the top music tech players with the program make Midemlab the leading competition in the world dedicated to the music tech ecosystem and I’m very proud of it.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.