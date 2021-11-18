Delmar Powell Named VP Of A&R At Position Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent record label and music publisher Position Music announced the appointment of recording industry veteran Delmar Powell as the company’s new Vice President of Artists & Repertoire.

With a portfolio that straddles both the publishing and recorded music operations at Position, Powell l will report to VP, Head of A&R, Mark Chipello. In his new role, Powell will focus on servicing Position’s existing roster while looking for new writers, producers, and artists to sign.

“Delmar is an excellent addition to Position Music as we continue to build a world-class A&R team. He will play an important role as we enter our next phase of signing and developing hitmakers,” said Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music.

“Delmar is a true A&R who lives and breathes the job. He is constantly in the studio with writers and producers, searching far and wide for music that will push the envelope, shape culture, and define and defy genres,“ added Chipello.

Powell comes to Position from Downtown, where he served as Vice President of A&R at Downtown Music Publishing. While at Downtown, he signed producers such as Dez Wright, and Atlanta-based producer and songwriter Tee Romano.

Before Downtown, Powell was Director of A&R, Urban at Republic Records, where he signed and developed Marc E. Bassy and worked artists such as Kiana Lede, Zendaya and Hailee Steinfeld. Delmar also served as the A&R liaison for NBC’s televised talent series The Voice while at Republic.

“It’s about finding the pulse, understanding the dynamics, rhythm, and igniting the synergy between the artist and producers to make timeless music. I’m excited to bring my experience to a fiercely independent and nimble company like Position Music. Boutique music publishers are the future because they make time for the artist and writers which goes a long way these days. I believe my passion for hip-hop, R&B, and pop music will bring an exciting new dynamic to the Position roster,” said Powell.