The ACMs Head To Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas, To Go Streaming Only For 2022

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music, livestreaming partner Prime Video, and event producer MRC announced that the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will shift from Nashville to Las Vegas, taking place at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, March 7, 2022.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards—a party so big only a stadium can hold it!”

For 2022, the show will move away from traditional broadcast and will instead be livestreamed via Amazon Prime. The Academy of Country Music previously partnered with CBS, who broadcast the awards show since 1998 but backed away this year over a reported licensing price tag of $22 million dollars amid declining viewership, according to The Wrap.

The awards presentation is also moving away from its traditional timeslot on Sunday night and for 2022, will take place on a Monday.

While the loss of a traditional television broadcast partner may seem like a dent in the prestige of the ACMs, the transition to livestreaming will open the show up to a wider global audience, which has embraced American country music.

For the 57th annual ACM Awards, R.A. Clark will serve as executive producer and Damon Whiteside was announced as the executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.