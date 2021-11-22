Justin Bieber Announces New Dates For His Justice World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Justin Bieber announced an expansion of his forthcoming ‘Justice’ world tour due to high demand in several markets.

The new shows include an extra date at London’s O2 Arena, bringing Bieber’s planned performances there from two to three, as well as second nights at Manchester’s AO Arena and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

Bieber also announced additional dates in Mexico, starting with a show in Monterrey in May.

In total, the Justice tour, promoted by AEG, will see Bieber performing on five different continents for more than 90 dates, with additional tour segments for Asia and the Middle East to be announced in the near future.

Bieber scaled the tour back from stadium shows earlier this year.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.