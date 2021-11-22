Snail Mail Postpones U.S. And European Tour While Lindsey Jordan Seeks Treatment For Vocal Issues

(CelebrityAccess) — Snail Mail, the band fronted by indie-pop singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, announced the postponement of all of their upcoming tour dates as Jordan undergoes treatment for vocal issues.

The postponement impacts both the band’s upcoming European tour, as well as their North American run, which was scheduled to begin this week.

In a statement published to the band’s social media, Jordan said: “Lindsey here. Unfortunately, with terrible news this time. I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(.”

“I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing—we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far,” Jordan added.

Jordan and Snail Mail just dropped their second album, Valentine, on November 5th via Matador Records.