Jon Batiste Leads The 2022 Grammy Nominations With 11 Picks

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday with Louisiana-based bandleader and musician Jon Batiste leading the pack.

Batiste, who serves as the bandleader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” garnered an impressive collection of eleven nominations, including picks for album of the year, and record of the year, as well as nominations for jazz solo of the year and roots performance of the year.

Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also picked up multiple nominations in key categories, including record and album of the year.

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s latest duet earned multiple Grammy nods, including nominations for record and album of the year.

In the rap category, J. Cole, Drake, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, and Kanye West are all vying for best rap album, while Brothers Osbourne, Mickey Guyton,Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram are all in the running for best country album.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

GENERAL FIELD

1. Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer

ABBA Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer Freedom

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Jon Batiste Jon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Brandi Carlile Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Doja Cat Featuring SZA Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Billie Eilish FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Lil Nas X Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Olivia Rodrigo Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

We Are

Jon Batiste

Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mickey Freedom Hart, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Jon Batiste Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mickey Freedom Hart, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

BEAM, benny blanco, Burna Boy, Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Giveon, Jaden, Tori Kelly, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert & Quavo, featured artists; Amy Allen, Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, Justin Bieber, benny blanco, BMW Kenny, Capi, Dreamlab, Dvlp, Jason Evigan, FINNEAS, The Futuristics, German, Josh Gudwin, Jimmie Gutch, HARV, Marvin “Tony” Hemmings, Ilya, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Stefan Johnson, KCdaproducer, Denis Kosiak, The Monsters & Strangerz, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Poo Bear, Shndo, Skrillex, Jake Torrey, Trackz, Andrew Watt & Ido Zmishlany, producers; Cory Bice, benny blanco, Kevin “Capi” Carbo, Edwin Diaz, DJ Durel, Dreamlab, FINNEAS, Josh Gudwin, Sam Holland, Daniel James, Antonio Kearney, Denis Kosiak, Paul LaMalfa, Jeremy Lertola, Devin Nakao, Chris “TEK” O’Ryan, Andres Osorio, Micah Pettit & Benjamin Thomas, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Delacey (Brittany Amaradio), Louis Bell, Jonathan Bellion, Chancelor Johnathon Bennett, Justin Bieber, David Bowden, Jason Boyd, Scott Braun, Tommy Lee Brown, Valentin Brunn, Kevin Carbo, Kenneth Coby, Kevin Coby, Raul Cubina, Jordan Douglas, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Jason Evigan, Dominic David Fike, Kameron Glasper, Jacob Greenspan, Josh Gudwin, James Gutch, Scott Harris, Bernard Harvey, Leah Haywood, Gregory Aldae Hein, Marvin Hemmings, Jeffrey Howard, Alexander Izquierdo, Daniel James, Jace Logan Jennings, Rodney Jerkins, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Anthony M. Jones, Antonio Kearney, Charlton Kenneth, Joe Khajadourian, Felisha “Fury” King, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Matthew Sean Leon, Benjamin Levin, Marcus Lomax, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Sonny Moore, Finneas O’Connell, Jorgen Odegard, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Tayla Parx, Oliver Peterhof, Whitney Phillips, Michael Pollack, Khalid Donnel Robinson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Alex Schwartz, Tia Scola, Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Gian Stone, Ali Tamposi, Ryan Tedder, Tyshane Thompson, Jake Torrey, Billy Walsh, Freddy Wexler, Symere Woods, Andrew Wotman, Rami Yacoub, Keavan Yazdani, Bigram Zayas & Ido Zmishlany, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Justin Bieber BEAM, benny blanco, Burna Boy, Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Giveon, Jaden, Tori Kelly, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert & Quavo, featured artists; Amy Allen, Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, Justin Bieber, benny blanco, BMW Kenny, Capi, Dreamlab, Dvlp, Jason Evigan, FINNEAS, The Futuristics, German, Josh Gudwin, Jimmie Gutch, HARV, Marvin “Tony” Hemmings, Ilya, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Stefan Johnson, KCdaproducer, Denis Kosiak, The Monsters & Strangerz, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Poo Bear, Shndo, Skrillex, Jake Torrey, Trackz, Andrew Watt & Ido Zmishlany, producers; Cory Bice, benny blanco, Kevin “Capi” Carbo, Edwin Diaz, DJ Durel, Dreamlab, FINNEAS, Josh Gudwin, Sam Holland, Daniel James, Antonio Kearney, Denis Kosiak, Paul LaMalfa, Jeremy Lertola, Devin Nakao, Chris “TEK” O’Ryan, Andres Osorio, Micah Pettit & Benjamin Thomas, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Delacey (Brittany Amaradio), Louis Bell, Jonathan Bellion, Chancelor Johnathon Bennett, Justin Bieber, David Bowden, Jason Boyd, Scott Braun, Tommy Lee Brown, Valentin Brunn, Kevin Carbo, Kenneth Coby, Kevin Coby, Raul Cubina, Jordan Douglas, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Jason Evigan, Dominic David Fike, Kameron Glasper, Jacob Greenspan, Josh Gudwin, James Gutch, Scott Harris, Bernard Harvey, Leah Haywood, Gregory Aldae Hein, Marvin Hemmings, Jeffrey Howard, Alexander Izquierdo, Daniel James, Jace Logan Jennings, Rodney Jerkins, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Anthony M. Jones, Antonio Kearney, Charlton Kenneth, Joe Khajadourian, Felisha “Fury” King, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Matthew Sean Leon, Benjamin Levin, Marcus Lomax, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Sonny Moore, Finneas O’Connell, Jorgen Odegard, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Tayla Parx, Oliver Peterhof, Whitney Phillips, Michael Pollack, Khalid Donnel Robinson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Alex Schwartz, Tia Scola, Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Gian Stone, Ali Tamposi, Ryan Tedder, Tyshane Thompson, Jake Torrey, Billy Walsh, Freddy Wexler, Symere Woods, Andrew Wotman, Rami Yacoub, Keavan Yazdani, Bigram Zayas & Ido Zmishlany, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Eve, Ariana Grande, Gunna, JID, SZA, The Weeknd & Young Thug, featured artists; Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Crate Classics, Digi, Dr. Luke, f a l l e n, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones, Kurtis McKenzie, Jason Quenneville, Reef, Khaled Rohaim, Al Shux, Sully, tizhimself, Yeti Beats & Y2K, producers; Rob Bisel, Jesse Ray Ernster, Serban Ghenea, Clint Gibbs, Rian Lewis, NealHPogue, Tyler Sheppard, Kalani Thompson, Joe Visciano & Jeff Ellis Worldwide, engineers/mixers; Ilana Armida, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Jamil Chammas, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung, Antwoine Collins, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Aaron Horn, Taneisha Damielle Jackson, Linden Jay, Eve Jihan Jeffers, Aynzli Jones, Sergio Kitchens, Carter Lang, Siddharth Mallick, Maciej Margol-Gromada, Kurtis McKenzie, Jidenna Mobisson, Gerard A. Powell II, Geordan Reid-Campbell, Khaled Rohaim, Destin Route, Solána Rowe, Laura Roy, Al Shuckburgh, David Sprecher, Ari Starace, Lee Stashenko, Abel Tesfaye, Rob Tewlow & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters; Dale Becker & Mike Bozzi, mastering engineers

Doja Cat Eve, Ariana Grande, Gunna, JID, SZA, The Weeknd & Young Thug, featured artists; Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Crate Classics, Digi, Dr. Luke, f a l l e n, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones, Kurtis McKenzie, Jason Quenneville, Reef, Khaled Rohaim, Al Shux, Sully, tizhimself, Yeti Beats & Y2K, producers; Rob Bisel, Jesse Ray Ernster, Serban Ghenea, Clint Gibbs, Rian Lewis, NealHPogue, Tyler Sheppard, Kalani Thompson, Joe Visciano & Jeff Ellis Worldwide, engineers/mixers; Ilana Armida, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Jamil Chammas, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung, Antwoine Collins, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Aaron Horn, Taneisha Damielle Jackson, Linden Jay, Eve Jihan Jeffers, Aynzli Jones, Sergio Kitchens, Carter Lang, Siddharth Mallick, Maciej Margol-Gromada, Kurtis McKenzie, Jidenna Mobisson, Gerard A. Powell II, Geordan Reid-Campbell, Khaled Rohaim, Destin Route, Solána Rowe, Laura Roy, Al Shuckburgh, David Sprecher, Ari Starace, Lee Stashenko, Abel Tesfaye, Rob Tewlow & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters; Dale Becker & Mike Bozzi, mastering engineers Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers

Billie Eilish FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Chris Brown, Cordae, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, YG & Yung Bleu, featured artists; Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10, producers; Rafael Fai Bautista, Luis Bordeaux, Dee Brown, Anthony Cruz, Ayanna Depas, Morning Estrada, Chris Galland, H.E.R., Jaycen Joshua, KAYTRANADA, Derek Keota, Omar Loya, Manny Marroquin, Tim McClain, Juan “AyoJuan” Peña, Micah Petit, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Alex Pyle, Jaclyn Sanchez, Miki Tsutsumi & Tito “Earcandy” Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Nasri Atweh, Tarik Azzouz, Stacy Barthe, Jeremy Biddle, Nelson “Keyz” Bridges, Chris Brown, Stephen Bruner, Darhyl Camper Jr., Luis Campozano, Louis Kevin Celestin, Anthony Clemons Jr., Steven J. Collins, Ronald “Flip” Colson, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Elijah Dias, Cordae Dunston, Jeff Gitelman, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Priscilla “Priscilla Renea” Hamilton, H.E.R., Charles A. Hinshaw, Chauncey Hollis, Latisha Twana Hyman, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Dominique Jones, Khaled Khaled, Ron Latour, Gamal “Lunchmoney” Lewis, Mario Luciano, Carl McCormick, Leon McQuay III, Julia Michaels, Maxx Moore, Vurdell “V. Script” Muller, Chidi Osondu, Karriem Riggins, Mike “Scribz” Riley, Seandrea Sledge, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Tiara Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Daniel James Traynor, Brendan Walsh, Nicholas Warwar, Jabrile Hashim Willliams, Michael L. Williams II, Robert Williams & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters; Dave Kutch & Colin Leonard, mastering engineers

H.E.R. Chris Brown, Cordae, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, YG & Yung Bleu, featured artists; Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10, producers; Rafael Fai Bautista, Luis Bordeaux, Dee Brown, Anthony Cruz, Ayanna Depas, Morning Estrada, Chris Galland, H.E.R., Jaycen Joshua, KAYTRANADA, Derek Keota, Omar Loya, Manny Marroquin, Tim McClain, Juan “AyoJuan” Peña, Micah Petit, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Alex Pyle, Jaclyn Sanchez, Miki Tsutsumi & Tito “Earcandy” Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Nasri Atweh, Tarik Azzouz, Stacy Barthe, Jeremy Biddle, Nelson “Keyz” Bridges, Chris Brown, Stephen Bruner, Darhyl Camper Jr., Luis Campozano, Louis Kevin Celestin, Anthony Clemons Jr., Steven J. Collins, Ronald “Flip” Colson, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Elijah Dias, Cordae Dunston, Jeff Gitelman, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Priscilla “Priscilla Renea” Hamilton, H.E.R., Charles A. Hinshaw, Chauncey Hollis, Latisha Twana Hyman, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Dominique Jones, Khaled Khaled, Ron Latour, Gamal “Lunchmoney” Lewis, Mario Luciano, Carl McCormick, Leon McQuay III, Julia Michaels, Maxx Moore, Vurdell “V. Script” Muller, Chidi Osondu, Karriem Riggins, Mike “Scribz” Riley, Seandrea Sledge, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Tiara Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Daniel James Traynor, Brendan Walsh, Nicholas Warwar, Jabrile Hashim Willliams, Michael L. Williams II, Robert Williams & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters; Dave Kutch & Colin Leonard, mastering engineers Montero

Lil Nas X

Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John & Megan Thee Stallion, featured artists; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Omer Fedi, Kuk Harrell, Jasper Harris, KBeaZy, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Tom Levesque, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Take A Daytrip, Ryan Tedder & Kanye West, producers; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Jon Castelli, John Cunningham, Jelli Dorman, Tom Elmhirst, Serban Ghenea, Kuk Harrell, Roy Lenzo, Manny Marroquin, Nickie Jon Pabon, Patrizio ‘Teezio’ Pigliapoco, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Ryan Tedder & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Keegan Bach, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Miley Ray Cyrus, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Omer Fedi, Vincent Goodyer, Jack Harlow, Jasper Harris, Montero Hill, Isley Juber, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Thomas James Levesque, Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, William K. Ward & Kanye West, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, Eric Lagg & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers

Lil Nas X Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John & Megan Thee Stallion, featured artists; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Omer Fedi, Kuk Harrell, Jasper Harris, KBeaZy, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Tom Levesque, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Take A Daytrip, Ryan Tedder & Kanye West, producers; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Jon Castelli, John Cunningham, Jelli Dorman, Tom Elmhirst, Serban Ghenea, Kuk Harrell, Roy Lenzo, Manny Marroquin, Nickie Jon Pabon, Patrizio ‘Teezio’ Pigliapoco, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Ryan Tedder & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Keegan Bach, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Miley Ray Cyrus, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Omer Fedi, Vincent Goodyer, Jack Harlow, Jasper Harris, Montero Hill, Isley Juber, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Thomas James Levesque, Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, William K. Ward & Kanye West, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, Eric Lagg & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Alexander 23, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, producers; Ryan Linvill, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Annie Clark, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Smith & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Olivia Rodrigo Alexander 23, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, producers; Ryan Linvill, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Annie Clark, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Smith & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer Evermore

Taylor Swift

Bon Iver, Haim & The National, featured artists; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Thomas Bartlett, JT Bates, Robin Baynton, Stuart Bogie, Gabriel Cabezas, CJ Camerieri, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf, Matt DiMona, Jon Gautier, Trevor Hagen, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Josh Kaufman, Benjamin Lanz, Nick Lloyd, Jonathan Low, James McAlister, Dave Nelson, Sean O’Brien, Ryan Olson, Ariel Rechtshaid, Kyle Resnick, Laura Sisk, Evan Smith, Alex Sopp & Justin Vernon, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, William Bowery, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Taylor Swift & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Taylor Swift Bon Iver, Haim & The National, featured artists; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Thomas Bartlett, JT Bates, Robin Baynton, Stuart Bogie, Gabriel Cabezas, CJ Camerieri, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf, Matt DiMona, Jon Gautier, Trevor Hagen, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Josh Kaufman, Benjamin Lanz, Nick Lloyd, Jonathan Low, James McAlister, Dave Nelson, Sean O’Brien, Ryan Olson, Ariel Rechtshaid, Kyle Resnick, Laura Sisk, Evan Smith, Alex Sopp & Justin Vernon, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, William Bowery, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Taylor Swift & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers Donda

Kanye West

Baby Keem, Chris Brown, Conway The Machine, DaBaby, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, JAY-Z, Syleena Johnson, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, The LOX, Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Rooga, Travis Scott, Shenseea, Swizz Beatz, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Vory, The Weeknd, Westside Gunn & Lil Yachty, featured artists; Allday, Audi, AyoAA, Roark Bailey, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Boi-1Da, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Cubeatz, David & Eli, Mike Dean, Dem Jointz, Digital Nas, DJ Khalil, DRTWRK, 88-Keys, E.Vax, FNZ, Gesaffelstein, Nikki Grier, Cory Henry, Ronny J, DJ Khalil, Wallis Lane, Digital Nas, Nascent, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sloane, Sean Solymar, Sucuki, Arron “Arrow” Sunday, Swizz Beatz, Zen Tachi, 30 Roc, Bastian Völkel, Mia Wallis, Kanye West, Wheezy & Jason White, producers; Josh Berg, Todd Bergman, Rashade Benani Bevel Sr., Will Chason, Dem Jointz, IRKO, Jess Jackson, Nagaris Johnson, Shin Kamiyama, Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, James Kelso, Scott McDowell, Kalam Ali Muttalib, Jonathan Pfarr, Jonathan Pfzar, Drrique Rendeer, Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson, Mikalai Skrobat, Devon Wilson & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, Aswad Asif, Roark Bailey, Durk Banks, Sam Barsh, Christoph Bauss, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Isaac De Boni, Christopher Brown, Jahshua Brown, Tahrence Brown, Aaron Butts, Warryn Campbell, Hykeem Carter Jr., Jordan Terrell Carter, Shawn Carter, Denzel Charles, Raul Cubina, Isaac De Boni, Kasseem Dean, Michael Dean, Tim Friedrich, Wesley Glass, Samuel Gloade, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Jahmal Gwin, Cory Henry, Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., Larry Hoover Jr., Bashar Jackson, Sean Jacob, Nima Jahanbin, Paimon Jahanbin, Syleena Johnson, Dominique Armani Jones, Eli Klughammer, Chinsea Lee, Mike Lévy, Evan Mast, Mark Mbogo, Miles McCollum, Josh Mease, Scott Medcudi, Brian Miller, Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., Michael Mulé, Mark Myrie, Charles M. Njapa, Nasir Pemberton, Carlos St. John Phillips, Jason Phillips, Khalil Abdul Rahman, Laraya Ashlee Robinson, Christopher Ruelas, David Ruoff, Maxie Lee Ryles III, Matthew Samuels, Daniel Seeff, Eric Sloan Jr., Sean Solymar, Ronald O’Neill Spence Jr., David Styles, Michael Suski, Aqeel Tate, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, Caleb Zackery Toliver, Bastian Völkel, Brian Hugh Warner, Jacques Webster II, Kanye West, Orlando Wilder, Jeffery Williams & Mark Williams, songwriters; Irko, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran) A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile) drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X) Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon) Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

4. Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Anyone

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Positions

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Lonely

Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Justin Bieber & benny blanco Butter

BTS

BTS Higher Power

Coldplay

Coldplay Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Til We Meet Again (Live)

Norah Jones

Norah Jones A Tori Kelly Christmas

Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly Ledisi Sings Nina

Ledisi

Ledisi That’s Life

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson A Holly Dolly Christmas

Dolly Parton

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Positions

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

Hero

Afrojack & David Guetta

Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

Afrojack & David Guetta Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer Loom

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer Before

James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

James Blake James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer Heartbreak

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers You Can Do It

Caribou

Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer Alive

Rüfüs Du Sol

Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Rüfüs Du Sol Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer The Business

Tiësto

Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

Subconsciously

Black Coffee

Black Coffee Fallen Embers

ILLENIUM

ILLENIUM Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Major Lazer

Major Lazer Shockwave

Marshmello

Marshmello Free Love

Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso Judgement

Ten City

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.\

Double Dealin’

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal The Garden

Rachel Eckroth

Rachel Eckroth Tree Falls

Taylor Eigsti

Taylor Eigsti At Blue Note Tokyo

Steve Gadd Band

Steve Gadd Band Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Mark Lettieri

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

AC/DC Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Black Pumas

Black Pumas Nothing Compares 2 U

Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Ohms

Deftones

Deftones Making A Fire

Foo Fighters

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

Genesis

Deftones

Deftones The Alien

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Amazonia

Gojira

Gojira Pushing The Tides

Mastodon

Mastodon The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

Rob Zombie

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

All My Favorite Songs

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer) The Bandit

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon) Distance

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH) Find My Way

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney) Waiting On A War

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

Power Up

AC/DC

AC/DC Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Black Pumas

Black Pumas No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters McCartney III

Paul McCartney

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

Shore

Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey

Halsey Jubilee

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast Collapsed In Sunbeams

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

Lost You

Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Damage

H.E.R.

H.E.R. Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

I Need You

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Bring It On Home To Me

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal Born Again

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper Fight For You

H.E.R.

H.E.R. How Much Can A Heart Take

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

19. Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Damage

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Good Days

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA) Heartbreak Anniversary

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon) Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Pick Up Your Feelings

Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

20. Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

New Light

Eric Bellinger

Eric Bellinger Something To Say

Cory Henry

Cory Henry Mood Valiant

Hiatus Kaiyote

Hiatus Kaiyote Table For Two

Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye Dinner Party: Dessert

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Masego

21. Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra We Are

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

H.E.R. Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

Family Ties

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar Up

Cardi B

Cardi B M Y . L I F E

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray Way 2 Sexy

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug Thot S***

Megan Thee Stallion

23. Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby Need To Know

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Industry Baby

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow Wusyaname

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign Hurricane

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

24. Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bath Salts

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas) Best Friend

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat) Family Ties

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar) Jail

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z) M Y . L I F E

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

25. Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

The Off-Season

J. Cole

J. Cole Certified Lover Boy

Drake

Drake King’s Disease II

Nas

Nas Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator Donda

Kanye West

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

Forever After All

Luke Combs

Luke Combs Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton All I Do Is Drive

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell camera roll

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

If I Didn’t Love You

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Younger Me

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne Glad You Exist

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay Chasing After You

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

28. Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Better Than We Found It

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris) camera roll

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) Cold

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) Country Again

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett) Fancy Like

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes) Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

29. Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

Skeletons

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton The Marfa Tapes

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

Brothers

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton Divine Tides

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej Pangaea

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone Night + Day

Opium Moon

Opium Moon Pieces Of Forever

Laura Sullivan

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

Sackodougou

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah) Kick Those Feet

Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

Kenny Barron, soloist Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios) Bigger Than Us

Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

Jon Batiste, soloist Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists) Absence

Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

Terence Blanchard, soloist Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet) Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

Generations

The Baylor Project

The Baylor Project SuperBlue

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

Nnenna Freelon Flor

Gretchen Parlato

Gretchen Parlato Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spalding

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Absence

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet Skyline

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba Akoustic Band LIVE

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Pat Metheny

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

Live At Birdland!

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart Dear Love

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Christian McBride Big Band

Christian McBride Big Band Swirling

Sun Ra Arkestra

Sun Ra Arkestra Jackets XL

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

Mirror Mirror

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés The South Bronx Story

Carlos Henriquez

Carlos Henriquez Virtual Birdland

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Transparency

Dafnis Prieto Sextet

Dafnis Prieto Sextet El Arte Del Bolero

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

Voice Of God

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters Joyful

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters Help

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters Never Lost

CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans Wait On You

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

We Win

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters Man Of Your Word

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters Believe For It

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters Jireh

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

Changing Your Story

Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Believe For It

CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

No Stranger

Natalie Grant

Natalie Grant Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Israel & New Breed

Israel & New Breed The Blessing (Live)

Kari Jobe

Kari Jobe Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells Old Church Basement

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Alone With My Faith

Harry Connick, Jr.

Harry Connick, Jr. That’s Gospel, Brother

Gaither Vocal Band

Gaither Vocal Band Keeping On

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Songs For The Times

The Isaacs

The Isaacs My Savior

Carrie Underwood

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

Vértigo

Pablo Alborán

Pablo Alborán Mis Amores

Paula Arenas

Paula Arenas Hecho A La Antigua

Ricardo Arjona

Ricardo Arjona Mis Manos

Camilo

Camilo Mendó

Alex Cuba

Alex Cuba Revelación

Selena Gomez

42. Best Música Urbana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.

Afrodisíaco

Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Jose

J Balvin

J Balvin KG0516

KAROL G

KAROL G Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Kali Uchis

43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

Deja

Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Diamante Eléctrico

Diamante Eléctrico Origen

Juanes

Juanes Calambre

Nathy Peluso

Nathy Peluso El Madrileño

C. Tangana

C. Tangana Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Zoé

44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Aida Cuevas

Aida Cuevas A Mis 80’s

Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández Seis

Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Christian Nodal

45. Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

Salswing!

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta En Cuarentena

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Aymée Nuviola

Aymée Nuviola Colegas

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Gilberto Santa Rosa Live In Peru

Tony Succar

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

46. Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

Cry

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Love And Regret

Billy Strings

Billy Strings I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck Same Devil

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile Nightflyer

Allison Russell

47. Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Avalon

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi) Call Me A Fool

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas) Cry

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) Diamond Studded Shoes

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola) Nightflyer

Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

48. Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

Downhill From Everywhere

Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne Leftover Feelings

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band Native Sons

Los Lobos

Los Lobos Outside Child

Allison Russell

Allison Russell Stand For Myself

Yola

49. Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Renewal

Billy Strings

Billy Strings My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck

Béla Fleck A Tribute To Bill Monroe

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson Music Is What I See

Rhonda Vincent

50. Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

100 Years Of Blues

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Traveler’s Blues

Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler I Be Trying

Cedric Burnside

Cedric Burnside Be Ready When I Call You

Guy Davis

Guy Davis Take Me Back

Kim Wilson

51. Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Delta Kream

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown Royal Tea

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Uncivil War

Shemekia Copeland

Shemekia Copeland Fire It Up

Steve Cropper

Steve Cropper 662

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

52. Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

One Night Lonely [Live] Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History

Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Madison Cunningham

Madison Cunningham They’re Calling Me Home

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi Blue Heron Suite

Sarah Jarosz

53. Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

Live In New Orleans!

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Bloodstains & Teardrops

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux My People

Cha Wa

Cha Wa Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco Kau Ka Pe’a

Kalani Pe’a

REGGAE

54. Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

Pamoja

Etana

Etana Positive Vibration

Gramps Morgan

Gramps Morgan Live N Livin

Sean Paul

Sean Paul Royal

Jesse Royal

Jesse Royal Beauty In The Silence

Soja

Soja 10

Spice

GLOBAL MUSIC

55. Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab

Arooj Aftab Do Yourself

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy Pà Pá Pà

Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti Blewu

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo Essence

WizKid Featuring Tems

56. Best Global Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Daniel Ho & Friends

Daniel Ho & Friends Mother Nature

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo Legacy +

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

WizKid

CHILDREN’S

57. Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Actívate

123 Andrés

123 Andrés All One Tribe

1 Tribe Collective

1 Tribe Collective Black To The Future

Pierce Freelon

Pierce Freelon A Colorful World

Falu

Falu Crayon Kids

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

SPOKEN WORD

58. Best Spoken Word Album

Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling

Aftermath

LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

J. Ivy

J. Ivy 8:46

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman A Promised Land

Barack Obama

COMEDY

59. Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

The Comedy Vaccine

Lavell Crawford

Lavell Crawford Evolution

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Sincerely Louis CK

Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. Thanks For Risking Your Life

Lewis Black

Lewis Black The Greatest Average American

Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze Zero F***s Given

Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

60. Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast) Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast) Girl From The North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company) Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast) The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

Cruella

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Dear Evan Hansen

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) In The Heights

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) One Night In Miami…

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Respect

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Schmigadoon! Episode 1

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day

62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

Bridgerton

Kris Bowers, composer

Kris Bowers, composer Dune

Hans Zimmer, composer

Hans Zimmer, composer The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Ludwig Göransson, composer

Ludwig Göransson, composer The Queen’s Gambit

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer Soul

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

63. Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7] Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

All Eyes On Me [From Inside] Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah] Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…] Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

64. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

Beautiful Is Black

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger) Cat And Mouse

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola) Concerto For Orchestra: Finale

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge) Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble) Eberhard

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Chopsticks

Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta) For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith) Infinite Love

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri) Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher) The Struggle Within

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

The Bottom Lin

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin) A Change Is Gonna Come

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake) The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) Eleanor Rigby

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry) To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL

67. Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly) Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Pakelang

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band) Serpentine Prison

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger) Zeta

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison) Color Theory

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy) The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson) 77-81

Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four) Swimming In Circles

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

69. Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim) The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn) Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists) The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

70. Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson) Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists) Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists) Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell) Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

PRODUCTION

71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Cinema

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías) Dawn

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba) Hey What

BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low) Love For Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga) Notes With Attachments

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Jack Antonoff Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A) Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A) Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T) Sling (Clairo) (A) Solar Power (Lorde) (A) Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Rogét Chahayed //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T) Ain’t S*** (Doja Cat) (T) Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T) Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S) Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T) Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S) Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S) NITROUS (Joji) (T) Vibez (ZAYN) (S)

Mike Elizondo Glow On (Turnstile) (A) Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Life By Misadventure (Rag’n’Bone Man) (A) Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T) Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A) Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S) Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Hit-Boy Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A) King’s Disease II (Nas) (A)

Ricky Reed //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can’t Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S) Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T) Don’t Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S) Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A) Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T) Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T) Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S) Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)



73. Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul) Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach) Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang) Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff) Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande) Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones) Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

74. Best Immersive Audio Album

This category recognizes excellence in multichannel immersive audio recordings. Eligible recordings must be commercially released for sale or streaming on a consumer format/configuration (DVD-Video, DVD-Audio, SACD, Blu-Ray, Atmos, Auro-3D, immersive download, etc.) that provides an original immersive mix (not electronically re-purposed) of four or more channels.

Alicia

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys) Clique

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber) Fine Line

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles) The Future Bites

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson) Stille Grender

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

75. Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Archetypes

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer) Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

76. Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Blanton Alspaugh Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A) Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A) Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A) Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A) More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A) O’Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A) Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)

Steven Epstein Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A) Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A) Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A) Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)

David Frost Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A) Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A) One Movement Symphonies – Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A) Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Primavera I – The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A) Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)

Elaine Martone Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A) Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A) Davis: Family Secrets – Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A) Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A) Schubert: Symphony In C Major, ‘The Great’; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Judith Sherman Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bruits (Imani Winds) (A) Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A) Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A) Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A) Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A) A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A) Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)



CLASSICAL

77. Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra) Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Muhly: Throughline

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

78. Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) Glass: Akhnaten

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices) Little: Soldier Songs

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra) Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

79. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

It’s A Long Way

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble) Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale) Rising w/The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing) Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir) Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir) The Singing Guitar

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking

JACK Quartet

JACK Quartet Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sandbox Percussion

Sandbox Percussion Archetypes

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax Bruits

Imani Winds

81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

Alone Together

Jennifer Koh

Jennifer Koh An American Mosaic

Simone Dinnerstein

Simone Dinnerstein Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Augustin Hadelich

Augustin Hadelich Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights) Mak Bach

Mak Grgić

Mak Grgić Of Power

Curtis Stewart

82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

Confessions

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler) Schubert: Winterreise

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist Unexpected Shadows

Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

83. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer Cerrone: The Arching Path

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer Plays

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion) Andriessen: The Only One

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic) Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) Batiste: Movement 11′

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste) Shaw: Narrow Sea

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

85. Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

AC/DC David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer Freedom

Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

Jon Batiste Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Collin Tilley, video director

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Collin Tilley, video director Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

86. Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.