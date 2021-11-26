Massey Hall Re-Opens With A Concert By Gordon Lightfoot

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Toronto’s historic Massey Hall officially celebrated the re-opening its iconic red doors on November 25th with a three night stand of concerts by legendary Canadian recording artist Gordon Lightfoot.

The 127-year-old performing artist theater re-opens after undergoing a multi-year renovation that saw major upgrades and restorations across the venue’s campus.

The upgrades include new seating and a raised, expanded stage that brings the action closer to the balcony and gallery seats, that also includes a new general admission seating option, as the upgrades to the venue’s production with new sound and lighting systems.

The scope of work also included the restoration of many of the venue’s historic features, including the stabilization of Massey Hall’s ceiling and the recreation of the venue’s stained glass windows.

“Three years ago today, Massey Hall was filled with artists and fans as we counted down the days before we closed for renovation. No one could have predicted the challenges we would all face in the ensuing years. There isn’t enough that can be said about those who have helped us reach this point. From each and every order of government to the incredible vision of Allied Properties and The Slaight Family Foundation, our supporters and all the people pouring their hearts and souls into your beloved hall are the reason today’s announcement is possible,” Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, Massey Hall said in June.

Lightfoot seems like a natural choice for Massey Hall’s re-opening as he was the last performer to play Massey before it closed for renovations. By the time he’s finished with his third show on November 27th, it will mark his 170th performance at the venue.

Other acts lined up for Massey Hall in 2021 include singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and social activist, Buffy Sainte-Marie, who is scheduled to return to the Massey Hall stage on November 30, 2021 with special guests, The Sadies.

City and Colour, singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, will play two solo performances on December 9 & 10, and Broken Social Scene are set to make their Massey Hall debut on December 16, 2021.