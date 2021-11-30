Dallas Smith Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The 2021 Canadian Country Music Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Vancouver-based hitmaker Dallas Smith was named the Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 Canadian Country Music Awards on Monday night.

Smith, who released not one but two #1 singles in 2020, also picked up trophies for Single of the Year for his hit “Like A Man” as well as Male Artist of the Year.

Alberta’s Tenille Townes took top honors this year for Female Artist of the Year, the third year in a row she’s claimed that prize, as well as Album of the Year for her latest release The Lemonade Stand.

Brett Kissel and The Reklaws won the award for Amazon Music and Alexa’s Fans’ Choice for his third consecutive year, as well as win in the PRS Guitars Video of the Year category.

The Recklaws also picked up the award for Group or Duo of the Year category after being named as the Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year during the previous night’s CCMA Music Industry Awards.

Robyn Ottolini, who made her performing debut at the CCMA Awards, also took home the trophy for Rising Star.

The CCMAs were presented by TD and livestreamed on the Global TV App and Prime Video and broadcast live on Corus-owned radio stations Country 105 (Calgary), CISN (Edmonton) and Country 104(London). The show will be restreamed on December 3rd via STACKTV and the Global TV App.

OFFICIAL 2021 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD WINNERS:

Entertainer of the Year

Dallas Smith

FORD F150 Album of the Year

Tenille Townes — “The Lemonade Stand”

Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice

Brett Kissel

Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year

The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year

Dallas Smith

Single of the Year

“Like A Man” — Dallas Smith

Rising Star

Robyn Ottolini