Mojo Music Acquires The Catalog Of Noted Songwriter Garret ‘Jacknife’ Lee

(CelebrityAccess) — Mojo Music & Media announced the acquisition of the complete publishing catalog of the noted Irish songwriter and record producer, Garret “Jacknife” Lee.

The deal encompasses more than 200 songs from the hitmaker, including Snow Patrol’s “Just Say Yes”, Bonnie McKee’s “American Girl”, Kodaline’s “The One”, The Killer’s “The Man” and Taylor Swift and Gary Lightbody’s “The Last Time”, and single from Taylor Swift’s Red Album, which returned to chart success after she recently released a re-recorded version following a dispute with her former label.

Lee began his career as the guitarist for the Irish punk band Compulsion, who made waves on both sides of the Atlantic in the late 1990s.

In 2004, he moved into record production, working on Kasabian’s self-titled debut and collaborating with fellow Irish rockers U2 on their 2004 studio album, How To Dismantle An Atom Bomb.

More recently, Lee contributed his production prowess to albums by Snow Patrol, Crystal Castles, Kodaline, and REM.

He’s also continued writing music, including Twin Atlantic’s “No Sleep” and Two Door Cinema Club’s “Are We Ready (Wreck)” as well as “Something Great” for One Direction.

“It’s hard to imagine what contemporary rock music would sound like without Jacknife Lee. For the last two decades, he’s helped some of our favorite bands perfect their sound and put a shine on many of their best loved songs. We’re chuffed to be able to care take and promote so rich a legacy of work.”

“Mojo Music is the perfect home for Jacknife’s catalogue,” added Jill Hollywood of Echo Beach Management. “The creative team at Mojo were quick to recognize the evergreen quality of Jacknife’s 20 years of collaborations with some of the biggest names in contemporary Pop and have built a marketing plan which treats his work with the respect and sensitivity it deserves, We look forward to working with them as guardians of his legacy in the years to come.”