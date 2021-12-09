SoundExchange Upgrades Catalog Dispute Resolution

(Hypebot) — SoundExchange has introduced a new feature called Bulk Resolution, to its SXDirect Overlaps & Disputes function. Beginning today users will be able to resolve overlapping claim disputes in bulk in addition to one by one.

“Overlaps” occur when multiple sound recording copyright owners (SRCOs) claim shares of a recording that exceed 100% for the same collection period. A sound recording becomes “disputed” when those SRCOs, after being notified of an overlap, maintain their claims that exceed 100%.

SoundExchange’s new Bulk Resolution feature enables simpler and quicker resolution of these multiple related disputes.

In addition to Bulk Resolution, SoundExchange has launched Remove Claim which enable the withdrawal of any erroneous new claims made which resulted in “overlaps”,

