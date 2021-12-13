Doja Cat Becomes The Latest Artist To Drop Off Of The Jingle Bell Ball Tour After She Tests Positive For COVID-19

“So High” rapper Doja Cat dropped out of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Bell Ball tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

“As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members of my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can,” she wrote in a post on her social media.

The loss of Doja Cat from the lineup is the latest blow for the Jingle Bell Ball Tour.

Last week both Coldplay and Little Nas X dropped out of the tour after members of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

For the tour’s performance at London’s O2 Arena, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber both performed extended sets, while ArrdDee and Tom Grennan were announced as late additions to the lineup.