Doja Cat
Doja Cat (David LaChapelle)
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Doja Cat Becomes The Latest Artist To Drop Off Of The Jingle Bell Ball Tour After She Tests Positive For COVID-19

Posted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
50 0

“So High” rapper Doja Cat dropped out of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Bell Ball tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

“As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members of my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can,” she wrote in a post on her social media.

The loss of Doja Cat from the lineup is the latest blow for the Jingle Bell Ball Tour.

Last week both Coldplay and Little Nas X dropped out of the tour after members of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

For the tour’s performance at London’s O2 Arena, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber both performed extended sets, while ArrdDee and Tom Grennan were announced as late additions to the lineup.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post