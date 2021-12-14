Imagine Dragons Expand North American Tour With New Canadian Dates

Pop rock icons Imagine Dragons announced that in response to popular demand, they have expanded their current tour plans in Canada with a fistful of new shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour boasts nine new Canadian dates, including new shows in Victoria, Ottawa, Quebec City and more.

The tour gets underway officially on February 6th at FTX Arena in Miami and is now scheduled to wrap on April 29th at the Avenir Centre in Moncton.

The entire tour includes a total of 26 dates and supports the release Imagine Dragons’ newest album, Mercury – Act 1.

MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES:

Sun Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Tue Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena

Thu Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Feb 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Mon Feb 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sat Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wed Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sun Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Wed Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre*

Wed Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Fri Apr 15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Sun Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*

Tue Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*

Fri Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*

Sun Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens*

Tue Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron*

Thu Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*

*New Dates