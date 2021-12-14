Imagine Dragons Expand North American Tour With New Canadian Dates

Pop rock icons Imagine Dragons announced that in response to popular demand, they have expanded their current tour plans in Canada with a fistful of new shows.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour boasts nine new Canadian dates, including new shows in Victoria, Ottawa, Quebec City and more.
The tour gets underway officially on February 6th at FTX Arena in Miami and is now scheduled to wrap on April 29th at the Avenir Centre in Moncton.
The entire tour includes a total of 26 dates and supports the release Imagine Dragons’ newest album, Mercury – Act 1.
MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES:
Sun Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Tue Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena
Thu Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Feb 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Mon Feb 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Wed Feb 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sat Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Mon Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Wed Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sun Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Wed Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Fri Mar 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Mon Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sun Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre*
Wed Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
Fri Apr 15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*
Sun Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*
Tue Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*
Fri Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*
Sun Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens*
Tue Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron*
Thu Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*
*New Dates