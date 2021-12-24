Phish Reschedules NYE Run at Madison Square Garden as Omicron Variant Wreaks More Havoc

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Beloved touring band, Phish has announced rescheduling of their New Year’s Eve shows as the new COVID-19 variant surges. Phish has made a tradition out of playing Madison Square Garden on their annual “New Year’s Run”. Those shows will now take place April 20-23, with their three-set show taking place on April 22. The band announcement partly reads:

“With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surging in New York City, we have made the very difficult decision to reschedule next week’s run of shows at Madison Square Garden. The health and safety of Phish fans, our crew, and venue staff is paramount in our minds. While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented.

We are also mindful that a significant number of people travel for these shows and then return to their communities, and we want to avoid accelerating transmission of the virus. Finally, even with the strictest of tour COVID protocols, the prolonged exposure of a four-night indoor run (plus the days of preparation and travel) to critical crew and staff considerably increases the possibility of having to shut the shows down once they’ve started.

Thank you all for your understanding. Stay healthy and safe, take care of each other out there and please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

The rock band from New England have grown to love Madison Square Garden over their 25-year career. Billy Joel is now synonymous with MSG but Phish has surpassed $50M in box office revenue from the storied venue as reported by Live for Live Music. Phish, known for doing their own thing against the music industry “norms” show no signs of slowing down as they toured all throughout 2021.

Oh, and yes, you read that right. The first rescheduled date falls on 4/20.