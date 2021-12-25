New Year’s Eve Show Cancellations Continue to Mount in Omicron Surge (UPDATED)

USA (CelebrityAccess) – Amid the current Omicron variant surge, more NYE celebrations have been postponed or canceled.

The Strokes’ NYE bash at the Barclays Center with IDLES and Hinds has now been pushed back. The Strokes’ band message states:

“How can we put this…. We’re postponing the show. We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. We’ve made the decision to postpone our show at Barclays Center.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date & details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we look forward to celebrating the new year with all of you… just a bit later than originally planned.”

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe have postponed their planned NYE dates slated to take place in the Southeast. Denson just came off the opening slot for the Rolling Stones tour. Their statement reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the tough decision to postpone our New Year’s Eve run in the Southeast. The safety of our fans, band, crew, and their families is our first priority, and while we want to celebrate with you, we need to be sure we are doing so safely. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase, and we are actively looking to reschedule Atlanta, Asheville, Savannah & Charleston dates in 2022. We love you, stay safe!”

The postponed shows included stops at Charleston, SC’s Pour House (12/29), Atlanta’s Terminal West (12/30), Savannah, GA’s Plant Riverside District (12/31) and Asheville’s Salvage Station (1/1). The next show on the books will be at The Fillmore in San Francisco on January 14.

Sebastian Maniscalco, the hottest comedian on the circuit right now has been hitting the road on his “Nobody Does This” tour. His NYE show at Times Union Center along with stops Newark, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Belmont Park are postponed.

Spafford have cancelled their NYE run at Gramercy in New York. However, they have offered fans a big bundle of their live recordings from 2021 available on nugs.net.

Lenny Kaye and Patti Smith did not have New Year’s shows on the books but have postponed their December birthday celebration shows. Kaye’s show at Bowery Ballroom (12/27) has now been moved to February 27. Meanwhile, Smith’s Brooklyn Steel concert (12/28) will now take place February 22 and her Port Chester Capitol Theatre show occurs February 24.

Jeff Tweedy, a member of the band Wilco has postponed his December residency at Largo at the Coronet. The dates were scheduled for December 28 – January 2. Ticketholders are to hold on to their tickets and check jefftweedy.com for any updates.

Lettuce has postponed their NYE shows in Florida due to “unforeseen events”. Lettuce also cancelled shows in August and September due to COVID-19. The band posted on their Instagram account:

“Due to unforeseen events, we have made the hard decision to move our three shows in Florida – 12/30 St Petersburg & 12/31 + 1/1 Miami Beach. We are actively working on new dates and will make an announcement very soon. Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets to apply to the new dates or request a refund at point of purchase. If you purchased from an authorized ticket sales channel, these ticketing partners will be contacting all buyers shortly with further instructions and update. Stay safe and remember, LETTUCE LOVES YOU!”

Other cancellations and/or postponements to date are as follows:

Widespread Panic – Four shows at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta (December 28 – December 31). New shows are now August 10 – August 13.

Winter JazzFest (Scheduled to be a part of the APAP Conference) (January 13 – January 22) Their message below:

“After much internal deliberation, hearing from the musicians, you, our audience, friends in the medical community and our staff, we have decided that the most responsible decision for the general welfare of all of you, is to currently postpone most IN-PERSON events for 18th Annual NYC Winter JazzFest to later dates.

Even if we were to follow all current NYC & NYS guidelines with vaccination requirements and masking enforcement, we know many of you will be anxious to attend and given the heightened transmissibility of this variant, we feel that this is the most prudent way to proceed. The safety of our patrons, our staff, all musicians and of YOU is our main priority.”

TAUK has postponed their New Year’s run due to positive COVID-19 tests within their touring party. Harrisburg’s XL Live (12/29(, Richmond’s The Broadberry (12/30) and Charleston’s The Pour House (12/31 – 1/1)

We will continuously update this story as information comes in.