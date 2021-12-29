(UPDATED: December 29) New Year’s Eve Show Cancellations Continue to Mount in Omicron Surge

(CelebrityAccess) – NYE celebrations and live show cancellations continue to pour in as we get closer to the end of 2021 as the world fears a “fifth wave” of the never-ending COVID-19 virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed a six-fold increase in omicron variant cases in one week. Dr. Anthony Fauci released a statement on Monday, “People should avoid large New Year’s Eve gatherings where they don’t know the vaccination status of the other guests.” Updates are below.

UPDATED: December 29 9:30pm ET

CANCELED NYE Celebrations:

LL Cool J and Chloe have both canceled their Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve appearances. LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19.

CANCELED NYE Live Shows:

Khruangbin’ s NYE homecoming concert (Inaugural concert was to be held at 713 Music Hall)

s NYE homecoming concert (Inaugural concert was to be held at 713 Music Hall) Chelsea Handler has postponed two Vancouver shows in her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour”. The dates were scheduled on January 8 and 9 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. New dates have not been announced.

has postponed two Vancouver shows in her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour”. The dates were scheduled on January 8 and 9 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. New dates have not been announced. Jo Koy has moved his comedy show scheduled for December 29 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai to May 14.

has moved his comedy show scheduled for December 29 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai to May 14. The Mother Hips have cancelled their NYE concerts at Harlow’s in Sacramento due to COVID-19.

have cancelled their NYE concerts at Harlow’s in Sacramento due to COVID-19. Twiddle have postponed their NYE Worcester, MA concert and will now perform February 19 at the Palladium.

NYE Livestream Announcements:

Phish cancelled their Madison Square Garden NYE run earlier in the week. They’ve announced a partnership between SiriusXM and Phish Radio to bring “Dinner and a Movie: Live from the Ninth Cube! livestream, as announced via Phish’s Instagram. The announcement reads, “The show will be performed without an audience and will be webcast for free on Phish’s YouTube Channel and LivePhish.com, with a simulcast on Phish Radio on SiriusXM. Phish will take the stage promptly at 8:30pm ET on December 31st.”

cancelled their Madison Square Garden NYE run earlier in the week. They’ve announced a partnership between SiriusXM and Phish Radio to bring “Dinner and a Movie: Live from the Ninth Cube! livestream, as announced via Phish’s Instagram. The announcement reads, “The show will be performed without an audience and will be webcast for free on Phish’s YouTube Channel and LivePhish.com, with a simulcast on Phish Radio on SiriusXM. Phish will take the stage promptly at 8:30pm ET on December 31st.” The Disco Biscuits will be streaming from The Fillmore Philly on December 30 and 31.

will be streaming from The Fillmore Philly on December 30 and 31. Marc Broussard will be streaming live with a full band from City Winery Nashville on December 30.

will be streaming live with a full band from City Winery Nashville on December 30. St. Paul & the Broken Bones will be performing from the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for NYE.

will be performing from the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for NYE. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong will livestream their NYE concerts in Ashville on December 30 (The Orange Peel) and December 31 (ExploreAsheville.com Arena). The first show will start at 9pm ET with the show on the 31st beginning at 7pm ET. Fans can watch for free on their YouTube page. You can still attend in person by providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 result taken within 72 hours of the concert. Once entering the venues, masks are required regardless of vaccination status, as stated in the band’s social media statement.

will livestream their NYE concerts in Ashville on December 30 (The Orange Peel) and December 31 (ExploreAsheville.com Arena). The first show will start at 9pm ET with the show on the 31st beginning at 7pm ET. Fans can watch for free on their YouTube page. You can still attend in person by providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 result taken within 72 hours of the concert. Once entering the venues, masks are required regardless of vaccination status, as stated in the band’s social media statement. Jam band favorites Papadosio have announced a NYE set of concert livestreams. The band will livestream their NYE run of concerts live from Bluestone in Columbus. You can watch via Bandcamp on December 30 and 31 starting at 11pm ET. Tickets can be purchased for either or both livestream shows here.

have announced a NYE set of concert livestreams. The band will livestream their NYE run of concerts live from Bluestone in Columbus. You can watch via Bandcamp on December 30 and 31 starting at 11pm ET. Tickets can be purchased for either or both livestream shows here. The String Cheese Incident will be streaming live from Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre on December 30, 31 and January 1.

will be streaming live from Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre on December 30, 31 and January 1. Galactic will be livestreaming their homecoming show from Tipitina’s in New Orleans on December 31.

will be livestreaming their homecoming show from Tipitina’s in New Orleans on December 31. Goose is providing free livestreams of their Riviera Theatre shows on December 30 and 31.

UPDATED: December 28 10:32am

CANCELED NYE Celebrations:

Tower Bridge NYE fireworks show – Sacramento, CA

Acropolis NYE fireworks show – Athens, Greece

NYE fireworks shows – Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, Germany

NYE Celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland / London, England / New Delhi, India / Paris, France and Rome, Italy

Los Angeles – NYELA Countdown to 2022 for frontline workers and first responders at Grant Park

Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts NYE party

FOX’s Toast and Roast in Times Square

CANCELED NYE Live Shows:

My Morning Jacket

The Districts

Dark Star Orchestra

Soulive’s NYE residency – Brooklyn Bowl (New Dates: July 7 – 9, 2022)

Dopapod

Pink Talking Fish

LaMP

Greensky Bluegrass

MODIFIED NYE Celebrations:

New York City – NYE in Times Square NY will go on as planned but will be “scaled back” per Mayor Bill De Blasio. Social distancing, face masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required of all attendees.

Seattle – NYE fireworks display at Seattle’s Space Needle will take place online using special effects that can only be seen virtually.

Bangkok – Attendees must be fully vaccinated and tested within 72 hours and register for the event. Only open air venues are permitted.

Cape Town – NYE event venues will be closing early with an imposed strict curfew.

Dubai – The Burj Khalifa NYE show is still on as long as you’re registered and in possession of a QR code to allow access.

Sydney – Tickets will be required to attend the NYE celebration. Vaccinations are not required but highly encouraged as seen on Sydney’s NYE website.

Los Angeles – NYELA Countdown to 2022 for frontline workers and first responders.

Northampton, MA – All indoor, in-person events have been canceled.

Boston, MA – Vaccine and masks required

David Byrne’s “American Utopia” will go on as scheduled after several fully vaccinated members of the production have tested positive. In his committment to honor his audience, Bryne stated the shows will be unplugged and unlike anything we’ve done before.” The scaled back shows will be at St. James Theatre on Broadway.

UPDATED: December 27 12:26pm

Yo La Tengo has cancelled his NYE set at City Winery NYC in Manhattan. City Winery tweeted out the following:

“Due to rapidly changing circumstances the Yo La Tengo early & late shows scheduled for Friday, December 31st have been canceled. As always, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our guests, artists, and stafrf and we hope you will join us again at City Winery soon. Full refunds are available from the City Winery box office.”

Lotus has postponed their run in Pennsylvania due to positive COVID-19 tests. The affected dates are Philadelphia’s Union Transfer (12/28 & 12/29), and Millvale’s Mr. Small’s Theatre (12/30 & 12/31). New dates will be announced and will take place in the Spring 2022. Lotus’ Instagram reads:

“Despite our best efforts to pull off this run of shows, we have had a positive COVID test today within our group and have no choice but to cancel. Both the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh shows will be rescheduled and hopefully we’ll be able to report back with those dates soon. Be safe and we hope everyone emerges as healthy as possible in 2022.”

Yonder Mountain String Band will no longer be playing in Telluride, CO over New Years. The band was to play the Sheridan Opera House on December 30 and 31. Ticketholders are to contact the ticket outlet where their tickets were purchased. Their Instagram statement reads:

“In light of the recent COVID surge in San Miguel County, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our New Years run at Sheridan Opera House. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the health and safety of our fans and the Telluride community are our number one priority.”

Billy Strings cancels his three-night NYE run in Michigan. The shows were to be held at 20 Monroe Live on (12/30, 12/31 & 1/1). In a video posted on his social media, he explains the cancellations are due to “key players on our team that have COVID and we simply can’t put on the show that you expect and the show you deserve without them”. Per his Instagram, “All tickets for the shows and any Nugs streaming tickets will be refunded at point of purchase (credit/debit card purchases will be automatically refunded – no action is required).”

Leftover Salmon postpones NYE shows after positive COVID-19 test. Pimps of Joytime were slated to begin each show but will now become the headliner. The dates are at Crystal Bay Casino in Lake Tahoe on (12/30, 12/31 & 1/1).

Thursday have postponed the rest of their shows for 2021 after a band member has tested positive for COVID-19. The dates were at DC’s 9:30 Club on 12/29 and New Jersey’s Starland Ballroom on 12/30. New dates are TBA.

UPDATED: December 26 8:09am

Jam band darlings, Gov’t Mule have rescheduled their NYE run. Philly’s The Met (12/29) and two nights at NYC’s Beacon Theatre (12/30 & 12/31). New date for the Met is April 14 while Beacon’s dates are now April 8 & 9. All tickets will be honored for the new show dates.

have rescheduled their NYE run. Philly’s The Met (12/29) and two nights at NYC’s Beacon Theatre (12/30 & 12/31). New date for the Met is April 14 while Beacon’s dates are now April 8 & 9. All tickets will be honored for the new show dates. Cirque du Soleil cancels rest of the “Twas the Night Before…) performances at Hulu Theater at MSG. All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase. Their statement reads:

“We are sorry to announce that the five remaining performances of ‘Twas the Night Before…’ scheduled for Sunday, December 26 and Monday, December 27 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience and sincerely thank all the families and fans who made us part of their holiday festivities this season.”

We are the Union‘s NYE extravaganza at Detroit’s The Sanctuary has been cancelled. Also scheduled to appear was Catbite, Grey Matter and guest Dissidente. Their statement reads:

“Due to the current surge in covid cases in Michigan, we have made the devastating decision to cancel our New Year’s Eve party. Refunds will be issued to the original form of payment. So many people have told us they’re traveling hundreds, in some cases thousands, of miles for this show. it breaks our hearts to let you down. we are beyond saddened and frustrated that we are here in this position. again. We have a lot planned for 2022 and we can’t wait to see all of you when it’s safe to do so. PLEASE get vaxxed and boosted if you’re able to and wear your damn mask over your mouth and nose. everywhere. you. go. the sooner people get with the program, the sooner we can stop having these soul crushing interruptions.”

Punk band, The Damned postpone UK tour AGAIN (with original line-up) to October/November 2022. Originally scheduled for 2021, the band moved their dates to February 2022. They’ve now been moved a second time due to Omicron surge. Their statement reads:

“As a result of all the current uncertainty surrounding Covid, we have taken the tough decision to postpone the original Damned line-up shows to later in 2022,” the quartet say. “All current tickets are valid for these shows and the support line-up will be as planned. We understand that this is disappointing news, but we have to consider putting these shows on in the most Damned-spirited and safest way possible. Right now, February just doesn’t feel like the right time to be able to do that. We shall see you all at the end of October 2022.”

L.A.’s Hamilton shows at the Pantages Theater have been halted after COVID breakthrough cases. All shows have been postponed with the next scheduled performance to take place December 28. The Pantages’ Instagram account posted:

“As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, we have been advised that there are COVID-19 breakthrough cases backstage,” The health and safety of our cast, crew, and audience are our top priority.”

UK rock superstars Wolf Alice postpone sold-out shows in Glasgow and Dublin. Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom (1/5, 1/7 & 1/8) and Dublin’s Olympia Theatre (1/24 & 1/25). A tweet shared by the band cited the Omicron variant raging through the continents as the reason for their decision.

A heavily anticipated NYE run by STS9 has been postponed. The shows were to be held at Atlanta’s new venue, The Eastern on (12/29 – 12/31 & 1/1). New dates will be announced shortly. Their social media announcement reads:

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on the recent surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant that has been spreading at a rapid rate around the country. With the health and safety of our fans, family, friends, crew/team, venue staff, and the ATL community in mind, we have decided to postpone the 4-night New Year’s run. “These shows in Atlanta would have been the first we’ve played indoors in two years… and with all four nights almost completely sold out, we felt it wrong to gather together inside and pack out The Eastern multiple days in a row.”

Funeral for a Friend, the Welsh post-hardcore band have knocked back their UK tour for a second time. New dates are now slated to begin in February. Per their Facebook page, the band says:

“Whilst this news is disappointing, you can rest assured that we’ve been working behind the scenes to ensure that these shows WILL go ahead when it’s safe and feasible to do so, and we have already confirmed new dates for this run starting at the end of February and into March.

“We appreciate you sticking with us and would appreciate you sticking with us just a few more weeks as we aim to finally get this tour over the line, and in the safest of circumstances. Thank you and wishing a wonderful Christmas and holiday season to you and your loved ones.”

ORIGINAL STORY

The Strokes’ NYE bash at the Barclays Center with IDLES and Hinds has now been pushed back. The Strokes’ band message states:

“How can we put this…. We’re postponing the show. We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. We’ve made the decision to postpone our show at Barclays Center.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date & details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we look forward to celebrating the new year with all of you… just a bit later than originally planned.”

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe have postponed their planned NYE dates slated to take place in the Southeast. Denson just came off the opening slot for the Rolling Stones tour. Their statement reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the tough decision to postpone our New Year’s Eve run in the Southeast. The safety of our fans, band, crew, and their families is our first priority, and while we want to celebrate with you, we need to be sure we are doing so safely. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase, and we are actively looking to reschedule Atlanta, Asheville, Savannah & Charleston dates in 2022. We love you, stay safe!”

The postponed shows included stops at Charleston, SC’s Pour House (12/29), Atlanta’s Terminal West (12/30), Savannah, GA’s Plant Riverside District (12/31) and Asheville’s Salvage Station (1/1). The next show on the books will be at The Fillmore in San Francisco on January 14.

Sebastian Maniscalco, the hottest comedian on the circuit right now has been hitting the road on his “Nobody Does This” tour. His NYE show at Times Union Center along with stops Newark, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Belmont Park are postponed.

Spafford have cancelled their NYE run at Gramercy in New York. However, they have offered fans a big bundle of their live recordings from 2021 available on nugs.net.

Lenny Kaye and Patti Smith did not have New Year’s shows on the books but have postponed their December birthday celebration shows. Kaye’s show at Bowery Ballroom (12/27) has now been moved to February 27. Meanwhile, Smith’s Brooklyn Steel concert (12/28) will now take place February 22 and her Port Chester Capitol Theatre show occurs February 24.

Jeff Tweedy, a member of the band Wilco has postponed his December residency at Largo at the Coronet. The dates were scheduled for December 28 – January 2. Ticketholders are to hold on to their tickets and check www.wilcoworld.net for any updates.

Lettuce has postponed their NYE shows in Florida due to “unforeseen events”. Lettuce also cancelled shows in August and September due to COVID-19. The band posted on their Instagram account:

“Due to unforeseen events, we have made the hard decision to move our three shows in Florida – 12/30 St Petersburg & 12/31 + 1/1 Miami Beach. We are actively working on new dates and will make an announcement very soon. Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets to apply to the new dates or request a refund at point of purchase. If you purchased from an authorized ticket sales channel, these ticketing partners will be contacting all buyers shortly with further instructions and update. Stay safe and remember, LETTUCE LOVES YOU!”

Other cancellations and/or postponements to date are as follows:

Widespread Panic has postponed four shows at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta (December 28 – December 31). New shows are now August 10 – August 13.

Winter JazzFest (Scheduled to be a part of the APAP Conference) (January 13 – January 22) Their message below:

“After much internal deliberation, hearing from the musicians, you, our audience, friends in the medical community and our staff, we have decided that the most responsible decision for the general welfare of all of you, is to currently postpone most IN-PERSON events for 18th Annual NYC Winter JazzFest to later dates.

Even if we were to follow all current NYC & NYS guidelines with vaccination requirements and masking enforcement, we know many of you will be anxious to attend and given the heightened transmissibility of this variant, we feel that this is the most prudent way to proceed. The safety of our patrons, our staff, all musicians and of YOU is our main priority.”