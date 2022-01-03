Chris Moradi Joins Hallwood Media

(CelebrityAccess) — Hallwood Media, the songwriter and producer-focused management company announced the hire of industry vet Chris Moradi as Senior Vice President, Promotion & Licensing.

Moradi comes to his new role at Hallwood from Interscope Geffen A&M Records, where he spent more than two decades, most recently overseeing National Top 40 Radio Promotion.

While at Geffen, Moradi met Hallwood Media founder and CEO Neil Jacobson, who also spent nearly two decades at the company, serving as President of Geffen Records before launching Hallwood Media in 2020.

“Radio promotion has been the driving force for new music discovery for decades and while it remains an important part of an artist’s journey, today new music discovery can come from anywhere. By applying promotion insights to TV, film, gaming, streaming, social media and its influencers, we will ensure Hallwood’s world class stable of producers and songwriters get every opportunity to be heard. I want to thank Neil for this opportunity, he is a visionary dealmaker and I look forward to working with him to help bend audiences closer to the art. I also want to thank my Interscope family – John Janick, Brenda Romano, Chris Lopes and Nino Cuccinello – for allowing me to help shape culture at the world’s most iconic label for over two decades,” Moradi said.

“Chris has been one of my favorite executives for a very long time. His skills, specifically with understanding how to sell music in its most rudimentary form is what sets him apart. As the entire industry shifts, specifically as it pertains to music discovery and licensing, knowing how to articulate the elements of what our producers, songwriters and their music do to a whole new set of music consumers on the wholesale level will be both a benefit to them and to our incredible clientele. As I’ve said before, ‘Licensing is the new Radio’ – and we are bringing in one of the best radio people in the world to drive that shift,” added Jacobson.