David Lee Roth Pulls Out Of His Farewell Residency At HoB Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Following the cancellation of performances on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, veteran rocker David Lee Roth pulled the plug on all of the remaining dates of his Las Vegas residency.

The residency, which was announced for the at House of Blues in Las Vegas in October, included a string of shows starting in late December and January and were intended to serve as the final live performances of Roth’s career.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal during a phone interview when announcing the residency in October. “This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth added.

It is unclear if Roth plans to reschedule the shows for that far off and perhaps mythical day when the ravages of the pandemic begin to abate. Instead, he shared one of his paintings, which was captioned ‘A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas.’