ASCAP Experience Grew 39% In 2021 – Is The Future Of Music Conferences Online?

(Hypebot) — EXCLUSIVE: ASCAP Experience, ASCAP’s yearly educational event series reached more than 41,000 views in 2020. That’s a 39% increase in attendance and a 53% increase in RSVPs over 2020’s online event.

Of those ASCAP Experience RSVPs, 72% of which were ASCAP members, nearly half describe themselves as developing or aspiring, representing the spectrum of music creators (30% songwriting, 21% performer, 18% producer, 17% composer, and 14% other).

While some MAY miss the human interactions made possible by in person conferences, the impressive growth of ASCAP Experience over the two years of the pandemic is a testament to the opportunities that online gatherings make possible by eliminating the barriers of travel costs and time.

Take a look at the stats.

Sessions are still available online

Many of the sessions from ASCAP Experience 2021 which covered topics like songwriting, mental health for creatives, sync licensing, and included guests Dave Grohl, Beck, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton, Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak, Cassadee Pope, Latin singers Natalia Jiménez, Draco, and more are still available online here.

