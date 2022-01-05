CRSSD Festival Set for Spring 2022 Announces Initial Lineup

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) – The two-day electronic music festival, CRSSD (pronounced Crossed) has announced the initial lineup for its 2022 edition. The festival will return to the 12-acre San Diego Waterfront Park on March 5 & 6, in what will be the first spring edition since 2020 and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its humble beginnings in 2015, CRSSD fans have flocked to the oceanfront each year to get their jam on with an array of eclectic talent on three stages. They’ve once again delivered with the 2022 edition, showcasing the best in electronic music. This year’s fest will feature Glass Animals, Sofi Tukker, Adam Beyer, Gorgon City and Four Tet. Diverse artists such as: Cautious Clay, SG Lewis and Franc Moody are scheduled to appear.

In the words of Shakespeare (kinda), “To Have the Show or Not to Have the Show”, San Diego’s FNGRS CRSSD promoter isn’t deterred by the latest variant making the rounds. CRSSD (21+ festival) tickets went onsale Wednesday, January 5 and you can find more information at https://www.crssdfest.com.